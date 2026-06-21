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TAYLOR GRAY FINISHES IN THE RUNNER-UP SPOT IN SAN DIEGO

By Official Release
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TAYLOR GRAY FINISHES IN THE RUNNER-UP SPOT IN SAN DIEGO
Harrison Burton Notches First Top-10 Finish of the Season in Strong Run

SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2026) – Taylor Gray took the lead with just two laps to go Saturday afternoon in the 60-lap San Diego Street Course race on Naval Base Coronado. However, Gray could not hold off a hard charging Austin Hill, who overtook the driver of the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra on the final lap.

Gray’s runner-up finish was his third top-five and his seventh top-10 finish so far this season.

Sam Hunt Racing’s Harrison Burton also had a strong performance at the Naval Base Coronado Street Course, bringing home his first top-10 finish of the season.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)
San Diego Street Race on Naval Base Coronado
Race 18 of 33 – 204 miles, 60 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, TAYLOR GRAY

3rd, Sheldon Creed*

4th, Carson Kvapil*

5th, Sammy Smith*

9th, HARRISON BURTON

12th, BRANDON JONES

19th, BRAD PEREZ

28th, DEAN THOMPSON

31st, BRENT CREWS

36th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Columbia Bank Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Is there anything different you could have done to defend Austin Hill on the pass

“I had really bad wheel hop there at the end of my run. I need to go back and look at it, but maybe I needed to go a shade lower on entry and not get wheel hop honestly. Pretty disappointed in myself, but really proud of my whole Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team. Thank you to Columbia Bank and Experiment. Got a good showing for Columbia Bank, but obviously would love to be in victory lane and that’s where my guys deserve to be.”

What was said in the conversation between you and Carson Kvapil?

“Essentially just wheel hop underneath him. Really bad wheel hop at the end of my run and kind of fought that all day, just at the very end of my runs I would pick up pretty bad wheel hop. What it boils down to was he was racing me tight like he should and I wheel hopped underneath him. I hate it for JRM but unfortunately it I what it is.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Starkey Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

Can you take us through what you saw during the accident?

“We were all going into turn 1 and I saw the 41 (Sam Mayer) bounce off of the inside wall and just kind of nowhere to go. It’s already tight there two wide when you are on the outside they just come back in and you don’t have any options. It is what it is and we got to make the points up next week.”

You’re going to Sonoma next week, are you confident you will bring a good car there?

“Absolutely, we got third place there last year. We’ve improved at every track we go back to which is good, so tons of confidence going into next week at Sonoma.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Family-Owned. Family-Driven: Jeremy Clements Reaches Milestone 548th Career Start at Naval Base Coronado
Family-Owned. Family-Driven: Jeremy Clements Reaches Milestone 548th Career Start at Naval Base Coronado

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