Family-Owned. Family-Driven: Jeremy Clements Reaches Milestone 548th Career Start at Naval Base Coronado

SPARTANBURG, S.C.- Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to announce that Alliance Driveaway Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor of the #51 Chevrolet as Jeremy prepares for a historic weekend at NASCAR’s first race at Naval Base Coronado’s 3.4-mile road course in San Diego.

The race will mark a major milestone in Jeremy’s career as he makes his 548th start, breaking Kenny Wallace’s all-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts record and further cementing his place among the sport’s ironmen.

As NASCAR brings stock car racing to San Diego and to an active military base for the first time, Jeremy will carry more than experience into the weekend. He will represent a family legacy built over three generations of hard work, determination, and passion for racing. The Clements name has long been synonymous with perseverance in the sport, and Jeremy continues to honor that tradition every time he takes the green flag.

“It’s incredible now that we’re here,” Clements said. “I’ve always worked hard and never given up. I didn’t start racing in this series to break this record, but it’s pretty cool for such a small team to accomplish this milestone. It’s truly a blessing.”

“Being part of NASCAR’s first race in San Diego on a naval base is something we’ll always remember,” he added. “To make my 548th career start at such a historic event while celebrating America’s 250th anniversary makes the weekend even more meaningful.”

Alliance Driveaway Solutions headlines the effort aboard the #51 Chevrolet, and will be joined by the team’s loyal partners whose continued support has fueled Jeremy Clements Racing full-time for 15 years and throughout the 2026 season.

Partners include All South Electric, One Stop Convenience Stores, Beech Ridge Barber, Richter Chiropractor, Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet, Fly & Form Concrete Structures, First Pacific Funding, All Weather Power Equipment, Spartan Waste, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Rapid Fired Pizza, Kingdom Truck Sales, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing & Recovery, Dialed In Focus and Energy pouches, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, Premiere Recycling, Nordic Logistics, Volt Battery, Tools4Painting, and zMAX.

JEREMY CLEMENTS RACE PREVIEW

Track: Naval Base Coronado

Date: Saturday, June 20th, 2026

Broadcast Information: TV – 5:00 pm EST on The CW

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT ALLIANCE DRIVEAWAY SOLUTIONS

Alliance Driveaway Solutions has more than 18 years of experience in the heavy truck and transportation industry, operating across all 48 states and Canada. The company specializes in prompt, professional vehicle relocation and uses advanced dispatch technology to keep customers informed every step of the way. Alliance Driveaway Solutions is American-owned and operated. Visit alliancedriveaway.com for more information.

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