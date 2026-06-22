RFK Racing – Naval Base Coronado Street Course Executive Summary

RFK RACING

SAN DIEGO STREET COURSE – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: June 21, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: San Diego Street Course (3.4 mile, 16-turn street course on Naval Base Coronado) – Coronado, CA

Format: 255 miles / 75 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 20, Stage 2: Ends at lap 40, Stage 3: Ends at lap 75

RFK Racing RACE SUMMARY: Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing showcased its speed throughout Sunday’s inaugural San Diego Street Race at Naval Base Coronado. Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece both led laps, capturing stage points and contending for the win. Buescher overcame an early spin, recovering and finished sixth. Preece scored a Stage Two victory and led early in the final stage. His day was capped by an impressive rally from 28th, following a late pit stop, to finish 11th. Despite showing tremendous pace in the early laps, picking up several positions in the first ten circuits, Brad Keselowski faced challenges. Suspension damage and mechanical issues forced lengthy repairs, resulting in a 34th-place finish.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Body Guard Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 6th

Start: 16th

Laps Led: 7

Stage Results: S1-26th, S2-3rd

Headline takeaway: Recovering from a dramatic early race spin, where he turned 360 degrees and kept going, Buescher scored another top-10 finish. The Body Guard Ford contended for the win, leading on two separate occasions, as Buescher turned in his 9th top ten finish this season.

Buescher Quote: “The weekend was a blast. Practice and qualifying I just didn’t come up to speed quick enough and wasn’t where we wanted to be. We got in the race and we just started driving through the field. It was so much fun. I’d take this Body Guard by Fastenal Ford Mustang and do that every time we had cycles and it was just a really strong day. It’s just that last caution wasn’t what we needed. We needed it about eight laps later and we would have been in a heck of a spot. That’s how it falls. Everybody did a nice job and it was a solid day from start to finish.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Ralphs / Scott 1000 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 11th

Start: 7th

Laps Led: 5

Stage Results: S1-2nd, S2- 1st

Headline takeaway: Backing up his strong top ten qualifying performance, Preece showed race-winning speed all afternoon. The Ralph’s Scott 1000 Ford capturing stage points in each of the first two stages, including a stage victory.

Preece Quote: “We had a great points day, then climbing from 28th late in the race to 11th to close it out. It was a good day. We want to be strong on road courses and capitalize on those days and we did that today. This whole trip to San Diego exceeded all expectations.”

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 34th

Start: 29th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-20th, S2-18th

Headline takeaway: On a day filled with promise, where he charged through the field picking up ten spots in the first nine laps, Keselowski was forced to work through mid-race adversity. The team worked tirelessly on the BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang to repair suspension damage that ultimately dictated the day’s outcome.

Keselowski Quote: “It was a really long day. The team worked really hard. We got some damage when I made a little mistake in turn 5 and we recovered from it and we were going to kind of reset our day. We had a great start to the race, passed a lot of cars. That was fun. A bunch of cars spun out in 12A and we kind of got collected in the melee behind it and that was unfortunate and put us behind the wall and really ended our day.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th

Preece: 16th

Keselowski: 19th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is June 28 at the Sonoma Raceway ( 1.99 mile road course – Sonoma, CA). The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and the Performance Racing Network.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.