Rick Ware Racing: Inaugural Anduril 250 from San Diego

RICK WARE RACING

Inaugural Anduril 250

Date: June 21, 2026

Event: Inaugural Anduril 250 (Round 17 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego (3.4-mile, 16-turn street circuit)

Format: 75 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/35 laps)

Race Winner: Corey Heim of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Preece of RFK Racing (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 39th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 152 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware earned his sixth top-25 of the season.

Race Notes:

● Corey Heim won the inaugural Anduril 250 to score his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in just his 13th career start. His margin over second-place Bubba Wallace was 10.365 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 11 laps.

● Twenty-nine of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Tyler Reddick remains the championship leader after San Diego with an eight-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.

Sound Bites:

“The No. 51 Rocket Doctor Chevrolet was fast all day long. I think there at the end, we could’ve been a top-20 car, for sure. I should’ve had a little less patience with some guys that had damage. But all in all, I think we performed well today and just really happy with the work the team put in all weekend. It was a really awesome weekend overall. I think we have a lot of momentum going into Sonoma next weekend, so I’m excited to have back-to-back road course races.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rocket Doctor AI Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Toyota/Save Mart 350k on Sunday, June 28 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.