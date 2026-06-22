Rick Ware Racing: Inaugural Anduril 250 from San Diego

RICK WARE RACING
Inaugural Anduril 250
Date: June 21, 2026
Event: Inaugural Anduril 250 (Round 17 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego (3.4-mile, 16-turn street circuit)
Format: 75 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/35 laps)
Race Winner: Corey Heim of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Preece of RFK Racing (Ford)
RWR Finish:
● Cody Ware (Started 39th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)
RWR Points:
● Cody Ware (35th with 152 points)
RWR Notes:
● Ware earned his sixth top-25 of the season.
Race Notes:
● Corey Heim won the inaugural Anduril 250 to score his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in just his 13th career start. His margin over second-place Bubba Wallace was 10.365 seconds.
● There were seven caution periods for a total of 11 laps.
● Twenty-nine of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Tyler Reddick remains the championship leader after San Diego with an eight-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.
Sound Bites:
“The No. 51 Rocket Doctor Chevrolet was fast all day long. I think there at the end, we could’ve been a top-20 car, for sure. I should’ve had a little less patience with some guys that had damage. But all in all, I think we performed well today and just really happy with the work the team put in all weekend. It was a really awesome weekend overall. I think we have a lot of momentum going into Sonoma next weekend, so I’m excited to have back-to-back road course races.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rocket Doctor AI Chevrolet
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Toyota/Save Mart 350k on Sunday, June 28 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.