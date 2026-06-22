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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: San Diego

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Anduril 250
Location: Naval Base Coronado, San Diego, California
Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026
Start: 35th
Finish: 29th

After their hopes for a strong finish in Sunday’s Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Base Coronado were dashed by a mid-race collision, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team came away with a 29th-place finish.

Berry started 35th for the 75-lap event on the 16-turn, 3.4-mile street course through the active military installation near San Diego. Pit strategy played a significant role throughout the race, and when the opening 20-lap stage came to an end, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse was scored in 15th place.

After a pit stop during the stage break, Berry lined up 29th for the start of Stage 2. He worked his way forward and avoided a multi-car incident that eliminated several contenders before the segment concluded with the No. 21 team running 27th.

Following the break, Berry moved up to 18th for the start of the final segment. However, contact from behind on the restart sent the No. 21 Mustang into a spin and caused significant front-end damage.

Despite the setback, Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team continued to battle through the remainder of the race, overcoming the damage and navigating several strategy cycles before taking the checkered flag in 29th place.

Berry and the Wood Brothers team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway.

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Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – San Diego
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