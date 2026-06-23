NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures Hit Docuseries “RISING” Returns for Season 2, Streaming Exclusively on Xumo Play

New Season Follows Dynamic Young Stars Including Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 23, 2026) – NASCAR Studios, in partnership with Emmy® Award-winning studio Words + Pictures, today announced that Season 2 of its acclaimed documentary series RISING will stream exclusively on Xumo Play, continuing an inside look at the sport’s next generation of stars as they navigate the pressure, promise and unpredictability of professional stock car racing.

Under the agreement, Xumo Play, a free ad-supported TV (FAST) service available across all major streaming platforms that offers hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand titles, will serve as the exclusive streaming home of RISING Season 2 for six months following the release of the final installment. Episodes will also be published on NASCAR’s YouTube channel 14 days after their original air date on Xumo Play.

“With the launch of RISING Season 2 exclusively on Xumo Play, we’re building on the partnership we established with Xumo last year to expand our digital footprint and make the sport more accessible to fans across the country,” said Alma Angeles-Parvaz, Vice President, Partnership Marketing, NASCAR. “Xumo’s focus on simplicity and discoverability complements NASCAR’s approach to storytelling and content, creating a strong alignment that helps us better serve fans and bring them closer to the sport.”

Season 2 of RISING expands on the momentum generated by the breakout first season that has generated over 11 million views over five episodes across NASCAR’s YouTube channel and FOX Sports networks with unprecedented access to some of the sport’s most compelling personalities and emerging talents. Season 1 is available to watch on-demand on Xumo Play.

“Our relationship with NASCAR continues to evolve with the forthcoming launch of RISING season 2 on Xumo Play,” said Fern Feistel, Vice President, Marketing, Xumo. “Serving as the exclusive streaming home for the new season underscores our commitment to the sport and to delivering premium programming that resonates with fans.”

Among the featured drivers this season:

Carson Hocevar returns after emerging as a breakout personality in the first season of RISING when he had a pair of second place finishes in the Cup Series and backed down from no one. Known for his fearless driving style and prodigious talent, the 23-year-old Portage, Michigan native has become even more of a force this season, earning his first Cup Series victory at storied Talladega in April and putting himself in prime position to qualify for the postseason Chase.

Connor Zilisch, widely regarded as NASCAR’s top prospect since Jeff Gordon, makes his RISING debut as he tackles his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign with Trackhouse Racing. Nicknamed “The Prodigy,” the 19-year-old has dominated nearly every level of motorsports he has entered since beginning his racing journey at age four. After winning 11 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts races last season, Zilisch has been facing the steep learning curve of competing against NASCAR’s elite while balancing the realities of life as a teenager still living at home in suburban Charlotte.

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen has undertaken an extraordinary – and unlikely – rise from longshoreman to NASCAR driver and ARCA champion. With a memorable nickname (“Butterbean”), a signature look (mullet), and a dedicated following (“Bean Nation”), the 28-year-old everyman has emerged as one of the most colorful drivers in the sport. Until 2022, Queen worked daily 12-hour shifts as a third-generation longshoreman in Virginia, until he decided to make driving his full-time priority. This year marks his first full season in the Truck Series as part of the newly launched RAM team.

RISING continues NASCAR’s commitment to showcasing the personalities, sacrifices and stories behind the helmets while giving fans unprecedented access to the sport’s future stars.

Episodes will be released monthly beginning in August.

“RISING was created to give fans a deeper connection to the drivers shaping the future of NASCAR, and Season 2 continues to fulfill that mission,” said John Dahl, SVP, Content, NASCAR. “These are compelling young personalities navigating immense pressure and opportunity in real time, and through our partnership with Words + Pictures and Xumo Play, we’re able to bring audiences closer than ever to their journeys.”

The project was produced by FULL SPEED ENTERTAINMENT, the production partnership between NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures which focuses on elevating the cultural footprint of NASCAR, its drivers, and teams through bold storytelling, talent-driven initiatives, premium content, and large-scale specials.

RISING is executive produced by Tim Clark and John Dahl from NASCAR Studios, along with Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen and Tally Hair from Words + Pictures. It’s directed and produced by Matthew Chase from Words + Pictures.

About NASCAR Studios

NASCAR Studios is the dedicated hub for developing world-class, on-demand content and dynamic storytelling executions on behalf of America’s No. 1 form of motorsports, from original films, series, and podcasts to driver and team-focused content. Recent releases include Amazon Prime Video projects Full Speed: The Daytona 500, Kyle Larson vs. The Double and the multi-part Earnhardt, along with the FOX Sports documentary We’ve Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later and the Xumo Play/YouTube docuseries RISING.

About Words + Pictures

Words + Pictures is an award-winning multi-platform storytelling studio creating premium content at the intersection of entertainment, sports, and culture. Founded by Connor Schell and part of The North Road Company, W+P focuses on powerful, character-centered narratives, partnering with leading platforms, global brands, and cultural icons to deliver stories that resonate on screen and across generations. From groundbreaking documentary series to original formats and branded storytelling, Words + Pictures is redefining how true stories are told and shared in today’s media landscape.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, powers a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise. Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface with universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service offering hundreds of linear channels and thousands of on-demand titles. Xumo Enterprise provides tools and services for content creators, distributors, and advertisers to make FAST content more accessible.