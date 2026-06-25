JOSH BILICKI AND ALEX LABBÈ SIGN MULTI-RACE DEAL WITH LUBE-A-BOOM

MOORESVILLE, NC, June 25, 2026 – NASCAR drivers Josh Bilicki and Alex Labbé today announced a multi-race partnership with Indiana-based LUBE-A-BOOM. LUBE-A-BOOM will be on the decklid of Labbé’s No. 0 of SS-GreenLight Racing at Sonoma Raceway for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 and on Bilicki’s No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Indianapolis in July and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Iowa Speedway in August.

LUBE-A-BOOM® is a leading provider of specialty friction reducing lubricants for the crane and lifting industry. LUBE-A-BOOM’s® advanced synthetic friction reducing formulas are praised by OEMs, equipment owners, service techs, and operators alike for their unsurpassed performance on telescoping boom cranes, aerial lifts, telehandlers, and more.

“LUBE-A-BOOM is thrilled to partner with Josh Bilicki, Alex Labbé and the entire SS-GreenLight Racing team,” said LUBE-A-BOOM’s Vice President Jonathon Roberts. “The entire LUBE-A-BOOM team is passionate about racing and excited to bring our products that keep heavy equipment around the world running to the NASCAR community.”

“LUBE-A-BOOM has some previous experience supporting motorsports at a local level,” said Bilicki. “It’s exciting to bring them up to the national level to increase their exposure to race fans.”

“I’m looking forward to representing LUBE-A-BOOM this weekend along with Bonita Bonita,” said Labbé. “Sonoma Raceway is such a beautiful and fun, but challenging, track.”

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on Alex Labbé, follow him on X (https://twitter.com/AlexLabbe36) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36/).

For more information on Lube-A-Boom, visit https://www.lubeaboom.com/.