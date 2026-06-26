Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview – Sonoma Raceway

Track: Sonoma Raceway

Race: Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; June 27, 2026 5:30 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing in Northern California – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, CA. (June 26, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport travels north to Sonoma, California this weekend for the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

The 2.5 mile course features 12 turns with sweeping right and left corners, with steep hills, that makes it one of NASCAR’s more historic road courses.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Fecon / FVP Parts Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Nuthin Fancy Co. Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain in the No. 32 Western Watermelon Association / California Almonds Chevrolet.

Pit road strategy and a dialed-in setup will be essential in navigating the course and maintaining track position for a decent finish.

Jeb Burton arrives in Sonoma, California currently residing in 20th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) standings. After finishing 17th the previous week at Naval Base Coronado, Burton looks to record consecutive Top-20 finishes on road courses during his west coast outing.

“Sonoma’s been a tough track for us, but we had a decent road course race last week, so I’m excited we have another course race this week. (We) need to keep gaining points on the guys in front of us and get some momentum rolling. We also have Fecon on the hood so I’m excited about that.”

Blaine Perkins began his homecoming trip with a 13th place finish in San Diego, and looks to capitalize on the momentum as the series heads to Sonoma Raceway and concludes its two week California swing. Perkins currently sits 21st in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) standings.

“Happy to have Nuthin Fancy Co. on the car this weekend in Sonoma!” said Perkins. “Always nice to be out west racing close to home, and hoping to keep the momentum we built from San Diego last weekend, and taking that into this weekend. We had a really good car here last year, and I’m excited to see how we’ve built on top of that. Hopefully we can have another strong run.”

Ross Chastain returns to the No. 32 car to conclude his schedule with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) for the 2026 NACSAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) season. Chastain has shown strong speed in his three previous starts with JAR, recording one top-five, three top-10s, and an average finish of 6.33.

“Sonoma is always a unique challenge, and I’ve enjoyed how the track has aged since the repave a couple of years ago.” said Chastain. “I take every opportunity I can get to run extra races throughout the year, especially on road courses. I feel like we had good pace at Watkins Glen earlier this year, and luckily, the forecast is a bit clearer, so we won’t have to battle any wet-track conditions.

I’m excited to have the Western Watermelon Association and the Almond Board of California on board the No. 32. Both groups enjoy coming to the West Coast races every year as fans, so being able to represent them on track now is a cool moment.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.