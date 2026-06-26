NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview – Sonoma Raceway

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Track: Sonoma Raceway
Race: Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250
Date/Broadcast: Saturday; June 27, 2026 5:30 P.M. ET
TV: CW Network
Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90
Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing in Northern California – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, CA. (June 26, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport travels north to Sonoma, California this weekend for the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

The 2.5 mile course features 12 turns with sweeping right and left corners, with steep hills, that makes it one of NASCAR’s more historic road courses.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Fecon / FVP Parts Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Nuthin Fancy Co. Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain in the No. 32 Western Watermelon Association / California Almonds Chevrolet.

Pit road strategy and a dialed-in setup will be essential in navigating the course and maintaining track position for a decent finish.

Jeb Burton arrives in Sonoma, California currently residing in 20th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) standings. After finishing 17th the previous week at Naval Base Coronado, Burton looks to record consecutive Top-20 finishes on road courses during his west coast outing.

“Sonoma’s been a tough track for us, but we had a decent road course race last week, so I’m excited we have another course race this week. (We) need to keep gaining points on the guys in front of us and get some momentum rolling. We also have Fecon on the hood so I’m excited about that.”

Blaine Perkins began his homecoming trip with a 13th place finish in San Diego, and looks to capitalize on the momentum as the series heads to Sonoma Raceway and concludes its two week California swing. Perkins currently sits 21st in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) standings.

“Happy to have Nuthin Fancy Co. on the car this weekend in Sonoma!” said Perkins. “Always nice to be out west racing close to home, and hoping to keep the momentum we built from San Diego last weekend, and taking that into this weekend. We had a really good car here last year, and I’m excited to see how we’ve built on top of that. Hopefully we can have another strong run.”

Ross Chastain returns to the No. 32 car to conclude his schedule with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) for the 2026 NACSAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) season. Chastain has shown strong speed in his three previous starts with JAR, recording one top-five, three top-10s, and an average finish of 6.33.

“Sonoma is always a unique challenge, and I’ve enjoyed how the track has aged since the repave a couple of years ago.” said Chastain. “I take every opportunity I can get to run extra races throughout the year, especially on road courses. I feel like we had good pace at Watkins Glen earlier this year, and luckily, the forecast is a bit clearer, so we won’t have to battle any wet-track conditions.

I’m excited to have the Western Watermelon Association and the Almond Board of California on board the No. 32. Both groups enjoy coming to the West Coast races every year as fans, so being able to represent them on track now is a cool moment.”
About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
JOSH BILICKI AND ALEX LABBÈ SIGN MULTI-RACE DEAL WITH LUBE-A-BOOM
JOSH BILICKI AND ALEX LABBÈ SIGN MULTI-RACE DEAL WITH LUBE-A-BOOM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Sonoma Weekend Schedule
01:44
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill wins inaugural O’Reilly event at Naval Base Coronado
02:57
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs capitalizes for wild Truck victory at San Diego
02:42

Latest articles

Lone Star Racing Brings IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Momentum to Mid-Season Race at Watkins...

Official Release -
No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Team and Co-Drivers Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius and James Roe Jr. Compete in Sunday's Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

Official Release -
In 84 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, Richard Childress Racing owns two wins.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SONOMA RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
John Hunter Nemechek has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma, with his highest finish of 28th coming in July 2025.
Read more

ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP STARTS IN NORWALK FOR JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES

Official Release -
Derek Menholt enjoyed a tremendous regular season in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos