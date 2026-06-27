ARCA Menards West at Sonoma Raceway: General Tire 150 Post-race Notes

Sam Corry (No. 25 Bruce Toyota) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and led every one of the race’s 47 laps to score the victory in Friday’s ARCA Menards West General Tire 150 at Sonoma Raceway. Corry held off his Nitro Motorsports teammate Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) by 0.840 seconds to score the win in just his second career series start.

Lovell bettered her career best finish with her runner-up result; her previous best was third last time out at Tri-City Raceway.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Pacific Office Automation Toyota) started third but dropped out of the top ten at the midway point before rallying to match his season-best third-place result earlier this year at Tucson Speedway.

Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished fourth in his first ARCA Menards West start on a road course. Denton will unofficially pick up five points on series points leader Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford), who finished ninth, and 15 points on runner-up Mason Massey (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet), who finished 19th after rear gear issues cost him 12 laps just after the midway break.

Huddleston started shotgun on the field after a two-way radio issue on the pace lap forced him to make a pit stop before the green flag.

Patrick Staropoli (No. 20 American Cattle Company / Tractor Supply Chevrolet) was the lone bright spot on the day for Bill McAnally Racing. Staropoli finished fifth in his first West start since 2014. His two teammates Massey and Hailie Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank Chevrolet) both fought mechanical issues with Massey finishing in 19th and Deegan, who also had an off-track excursion on the second lap of the race, finished in 20th.

Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Ford) finished sixth in his first ARCA Menards West start of the season. His most recent appearance as a driver was last year at Madera Speedway where he finished 11th.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished seventh, his best career West finish on a road course.

Jeff Anton (No. 44 Deerpark Recycling / Squid Decals Chevrolet) ran as high as third before two separate off-course excursions in turn 10 dropped to ninth at the finish.

Gavin Ray (No. 7 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota) dropped outside of the top 15 in the first half of the race while dealing with a sticky throttle pedal; his team made adjustments at the midway break and he recovered to finish tenth.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 8. The race, set to begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT will be streamed live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.