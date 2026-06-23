ARCA Menards West at Sonoma Raceway: General Tire 150 Pre-Race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series makes its first of two road course stops in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Sonoma Raceway. It will be the series’ 154th race all-time on a road course, and the 47th at Sonoma Raceway.

Former ARCA Menards West winners at Sonoma Raceway include Ray Elder (1969), Jack McCoy (1969), Jim Insolo (1978 – 2, 1979), Bill Schmitt (1981, 1988, 1989), Roy Smith (1982), Hershel McGriff (1983, 1985, 1987), Jim Bown (1984), Jim Robinson (1986), Butch Gilliland (1996, 1997), Kevin Harvick (1998, 2017), Brian Vickers (2006), David Gilliland (2007, 2012), Jason Bowles (2008, 2009), Andrew Ranger (2010), Joey Logano (2011), Derek Thorn (2013), Kyle Larson (2014), David Mayhew (2015), Chase Elliott (2016), Will Rodgers (2018), Noah Gragson (2019), Chase Briscoe (2021), Jake Drew (2022), Ryan Preece (2023), Sam Mayer (2024), and William Sawalich (2025).

Sawalich’s victory in a three-wide photo finish over NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Christian Eckes and European road racing ace Alon Day was – and still is – the closest-ever stock car finish in Sonoma Raceway history at 0.066 seconds. Despite being credited with leading every lap, Sawalich had dropped as far back as fourth on the final lap before charging through the field to retake the lead in the final turn.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards West championship standings by 24 points over Mason Massey (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet). Both drivers will be looking for their first-ever West series road course victory; Huddleston has 12 career road course starts with three top-five finishes – one each at Portland International Raceway, Utah Motorsports Campus, and a career-best fourth at Sonoma last season. Massey will be making his first touring series start on a road course.

The Jan’s Racing teammates Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) and Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) both look to continue their respective run of good finishes in the season’s first road course race. Kennealy comes into the General Tire 150 trailing Huddleson by 51 points in the championship standings, but on a four-race top-five streak including a season-best second at Colorado National Speedway two races ago. Denton has yet to find the consistency Kennealy has, but has made the most of his good days with two victories at Tucson Speedway and the last race at Tri-City Raceway. Denton is third in the standings 39 points out of the lead.

Taylor Mayhew (No. 17 MMI Services Chevrolet) will make his first start since he finished eighth in the second round of the season at Phoenix Raceway. Mayhew’s father David is a former Sonoma winner, visiting victory lane in 2015.

Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) returns to the cockpit for the first time since 2025 at Madera Speedway. Souza, with 138 career West starts, is the most experienced driver in the field and is a former road course winner with a win at Utah Motorsports Campus in 2008.

NTT Data Indycar Series driver Sage Karam (No. 72 Shelby Park Management / Fireside RV Rentals Chevrolet) will make his ARCA Menards West debut in the General Tire 150. Karam has two previous NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Sonoma, finishing 34th in 2023 and 36th in 2025.

This year’s race at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled for 47 laps, 18 laps shorter than last year’s 65-lap race distance.

The race will be run under the Modified Live pit stop format; every caution is an opportunity to pit but teams cannot add fuel prior to lap 20. There will be no scheduled tire changes; any tire changes must be for a damaged tire and must be approved by an ARCA official. There will be a scheduled caution at or near lap 24.

Sam Mayer holds the ARCA Menards West track qualifying record at Sonoma Raceway, set in 2024, at 77.137 seconds / 92.873 miles per hour.

William Sawalich holds the ARCA Menards West track race record at Sonoma Raceway, set in 2025, at 1:50:02 / 70.246 miles per hour.

The General Tire 150 at Sonoma Raceway is set for 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Friday, June 26. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

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