RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Sonoma Raceway, Finishing Ninth

Finish: 9th

Start: 7th

Points: 2nd

“It was a frustrating end to what was shaping up to be a good day on a lot of fronts at Sonoma Raceway. The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet was strong in practice and qualifying, and reached another level once we went green this afternoon. Unfortunately we had a vibration late in Stage 3, and while we didn’t have to come to the pits, I lost a lot of track position managing the car, finishing the day ninth. It may have not been the finish we hoped for, but I’m proud of the strides this team has made on road courses. Now it’s on to Chicagoland Speedway next weekend.” -Jesse Love

Unscheduled Green Flag Stop Steals Solid Finish from Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 22nd

Start: 10th

Points: 5th

“Bummer of an ending for our Bennett Transportation & Logistics team. Before having to pit under green for a vibration at the end of the race, we were on pace to have a shot at a top-five. Worst we would have finished is sixth or seventh. Our Chevrolet was a little too free and felt disconnected from front to rear, but the adjustments that crew chief Chad Haney and the guys were making did help. We will put this one behind us and keep digging. Proud of the effort with these back-to-back west coast races and now back to ovals.” -Austin Hill