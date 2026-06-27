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CREWS ADDS ANOTHER STRONG FINISH TO ROOKIE SEASON AT SONOMA

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Toyota Development Driver scores most points, moves back into the provisional Chase field

SONOMA, Calif. (June 27, 2026) – Brent Crews continued to impress with another strong road course finish as he earned stage points in both stages and crossed the line in third – scoring an impressive 50 points on the day – in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday evening.

With the finish, Crews moved inside the provisional Chase field to 11th – 21 points above the cutline.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)
Sonoma Raceway
Race 19 of 33 – 157.21 miles, 79 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Shane van Gisbergen*
2nd, Connor Zilisch*
3rd, BRENT CREWS
4th, Anthony Alfredo*
5th, Parker Retzlaff*
13th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
18th, HARRISON BURTON
28th, DEAN THOMPSON
29th, TAYLOR GRAY
36th, BRANDON JONES
38th, BRAD PEREZ
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRENT CREWS, No. 19 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Scored more points than any other driver today. How do you assess your day?

“Yeah, overall happy with our performance with our Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra today. We had a fast car, and we started up front, and ran up front all day. We got stage points. Felt like we passed 190 cars today, but overall, a good day for us. We got the most points there. Happy for our team. If we a little different of a points position, maybe we could have short pitted it and been able to race a little more with the 9 (Shane van Gisbergen), but overall, for our group, we mad big adjustments on it all day, and went back and forth with it, but overall happy.”

What could you have done differently to battle for the win there?

“We maximized our day with stage points and stuff like that, which was kind of the name of the game for us today, so we can race the next couple of weeks. Just trying to get a little buffer in case something would happen. Overall, happy for our team. We ran well all day, got stage points and finished in the top-three. Ultimately, had a good day. Not what we are striving for. Overall, our goal is to win, but we did about as good as we could do there.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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