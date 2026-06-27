Shane van Gisbergen Wins Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series regular Shane van Gisbergen won Saturday’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Sonoma Raceway from the pole, marking his sixth win in the series; his second this season.

Defending race winner Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, finished second after starting 30th, winning stage two and laying down the Xfinity Fastest Lap.

Sonoma Raceway’s tripleheader NASCAR weekend culminates Sunday with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at 12:30 p.m. PT on TNT Sports, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SONOMA, Calif. (June 27, 2026) – NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) regular Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, started on the pole, led the most laps (66 of 79) and captured the checkered flag in today’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) race at Sonoma Raceway (SR), marking his sixth career win in the series; his second this season.

“Sorry it wasn’t the most exciting – I guess boring is good when you’re the one leading,” said van Gisbergen after winning by 1.324 seconds. “What an amazing car, to lead like that, and the car was just so good the whole race. Stoked to get another one for these guys.”

Van Gisbergen is the first in history to claim six NOAPS wins on a road course.

Defending race winner Connor Zilisch, started 30th, drove through the field to claim the stage two win, laid down the Xfinity Fastest Lap (lap 55 | 1:16.564) and ultimately finished second behind his JR Motorsports teammate.

“A caution or something to bunch us back up would’ve been nice,” said Zilisch. “I feel like our Roto-Rooter Chevrolet was fast enough to compete, but we were just matching each other the entire run there, and he [van Gisbergen] was probably saving fuel and managing his stuff and giving me hope. I’ll at least believe that we had something for him.”

Anthony Alfredo, who led the second-most laps (five of 79), earned the stage one win and achieved his best finish of the season in fourth.

California natives Corey Day (Clovis), who was fastest in practice, Jesse Love (Menlo Park), Sheldon Creed (Alpine), Dean Thompson (Anaheim) and Blaine Perkins (Bakersfield) finished seventh, ninth, 10th, 28th and 30th respectively.

On-track action for SR’s tripleheader NASCAR weekend culminates tomorrow with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NCS race (12:30 p.m. PT on TNT Sports, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with Ty Gibbs on the pole in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Click HERE for the full weekend schedule.

Tickets:

For individual tickets and camping, fans can visit SonomaRaceway.com. With a ticketed adult, kids 12 and under get in for only $10 on Sunday for the NCS Toyota/Save Mart 350. College students can purchase a discounted $25 ticket in the exclusive college student section at the Turn 3 Terrace.

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Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, Calif. Built in 1968, the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 feet of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.