A Perfect Pairing: Shane van Gisbergen Sweeps the Weekend in Wine Country with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series Race Win

Shane van Gisbergen earned his eighth NASCAR Cup Series road-course win at Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway tying him with Tony Stewart on the all-time road course wins list, just one win shy of Jeff Gordon’s nine.

Second-place Chase Briscoe blamed a late-race mistake for costing him the win despite having the better car.

Fans who renew their NASCAR weekend tickets and camping for Sonoma Raceway’s 2027 NASCAR weekend will get a free renewal gift (while supplies last) along with the best available pricing.

SONOMA, Calif. (June 28, 2026) – Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, was first to the checkered at Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Sonoma Raceway (SR) completing the weekend sweep in wine country.

“What a day,” said van Gisbergen. “We were really bad yesterday, and these guys did an amazing job turning this car into a winner. The 19 was coming. He was really, really good, and I ran out in the end.”

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, managed to shrink the gap to less than half of a second after van Gisbergen encountered lapped traffic with two laps to go, but ultimately failed to completely close it before the checkered flag.

“It was odd,” said Briscoe. “Not very many people get that close to him at the end of one of these road course races.”

Briscoe was frustrated following his second consecutive second-place finish to van Gisbergen at SR, feeling like he had the win if he didn’t make a mistake in the final laps.

“Just frustrated with myself,” said Briscoe. “I felt like I definitely had the better car. I didn’t do as good of a job as he [van Gisbergen] did driving. I just made a mistake with, like, three or four to go getting into one. I was having to push so hard, and that was where I would make up my ground. It was just such a razor’s edge, and I about crashed. Gave up a call to second, and then I was able to obviously run him back down at the end. If I don’t make that mistake, I’m probably ahead of him, I feel like, at the end.”

Sunday’s win marked van Gisbergen’s second win of the weekend following his dominant NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) win on Saturday in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, where he started on the pole, led the most laps (66 of 79) and captured the checkered flag.

California natives Kyle Larson (Elk Grove), AJ Allmendinger (Los Gatos), Zane Smith (Huntington Beach), Cole Custer (Ladera Ranch) and Tyler Reddick (Corning) finished fourth, 16th, 18th, 20th and 36th respectively.

Reddick, the points leader coming in to today’s race, suffered power steering issues, which caused him to DNF, allowing his 23XI Racing team owner Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, to take over the points lead by one point after Reddick claimed the extra point for having the Xfinity Fastest Lap.

Following today’s race, round two of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge includes the following matchups for next week’s race at Chicagoland:

Alex Bowman vs. Austin Cindric

Todd Gilliland vs. Carson Hocevar

Chase Briscoe vs. Ty Gibbs

Michael McDowell vs. Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin vs. Erik Jones

Chris Buescher vs. Christopher Bell

William Byron vs. Kyle Larson

Shane van Gisbergen vs. Ryan Blaney

Fans who renew their NASCAR weekend tickets and camping for SR’s 2027 NASCAR weekend will get a free renewal gift (while supplies last) along with the best available pricing.

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Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, Calif. Built in 1968, the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 feet of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.