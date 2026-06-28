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Jim Dunn Racing – Norwalk Event Recap for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Jeff Arend
Blaze Exhaust Probes Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing
Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
June 25-28 | Norwalk, Ohio

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Blaze Exhaust Probes Funny Car:

  • Earned No. 10 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.134 ET at 299.33 mph)
  • Fell to No. 16 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q2 on Friday, Arend ran a 6.411 ET at 105.16 mph.
  • Maintained No. 16 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Arend ran a 13.646 ET at 74.85 mph.
  • Secured No. 16 qualifying position in Q4 on Saturday (4.077 ET at 308.14 mph)
  • Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:
  • Round 1: 4.071 ET at 308.43 mph, lost to Austin Prock (4.031 ET at 318.84 mph)

Notes of Interest

  • Arend represented Blaze Exhaust Probes this weekend in Norwalk. Blaze Technical Services was founded in 1996 by Ralph and Candy Hickman in Northeast Ohio. They are a leading full-service temperature sensor manufacturer that offers solutions for even the most demanding applications. Their reputation for creating the most rugged industrial temperature sensors and high temperature thermocouple assemblies has made them a top choice in the industry. Being ISO 9001 certified since 2003 reflects their commitment to producing only the highest quality products, including their popular exhaust gas temperature probes and other industrial temperature sensors. They also specialize in high temperature thermocouple designs that perform reliably in extreme conditions, including High-temperature aerospace sensors and Soil temperature monitoring setups. They are dedicated to delivering quality products on time and at a fair price. Additionally, they document all products with CAD drawings to make future changes or reordering easy, and can provide certification on request. Their Blaze Technical Services temperature solutions are trusted by professionals across a wide range of industries.
  • In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Jim Dunn Racing ran a special patriotic scheme at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.
  • Jim Dunn Racing was pleased to welcome Crocodile Cloth as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2026 season. Crocodile Cloth was created for homeowners. For workers. For DIYers and crafters. For anyone who needs a better way to clean. Like many of you, they were fed up with wimpy wipes that didn’t get the job done. Most cleaning wipes on the market are too small and too delicate for tough cleaning jobs – so you end up using a lot of them. They wanted a disposable cleaning cloth that could tackle big, greasy, grimy messes without falling apart or leaving remnants and residues behind. A cloth that was gentle enough to use on skin, but tough enough to handle our dirtiest tasks. And so, Crocodile Cloth was born. Big enough for large spills, tough enough for caked-on grease, Crocodile Cloth makes cleaning any type of mess faster and easier.
  • Jim Dunn Racing hosted guests from both Blaze Exhaust Probes and Crocodile Cloth at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. It marked a home event for both Ohio-based companies.
  • Following two weeks off, teams will head west for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ “West Coast Swing” in Sonoma, California and Kent, Washington.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Blaze Exhaust Probes Funny Car
“Norwalk was another nice weekend for Jim Dunn Racing. We enjoyed spending time with Blaze Probes, Crocodile Cloth and all the NHRA fans. The Blaze Probes Dodge ran consistent runs throughout qualifying and on race day. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win light over a very close race against our first round opponent, Austin Prock. The engine and parts looked great all weekend. We will push harder going into the next event in Sonoma, California.”

Next Up
The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge July 17-19 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

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