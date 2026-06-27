GLENN GETS GETTRX ALL-STAR CALLOUT VICTORY; LANGDON, PROCK & GADSON WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE IN NORWALK

Langdon, Prock, Anderson and Herrera roll to No. 1 qualifiers at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

NORWALK, Ohio (June 27, 2026) – Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon rolled to a clean sweep on Saturday as part of a dominant day at Summit Motorsports Park, winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over teammate Doug Kalitta and also qualifying No. 1 at this weekend’s 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Dallas Glenn won the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout, while Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Langdon, Prock, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) qualified No. 1 at the 10th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Kalitta Motorsports has been a major step ahead of everyone in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge the past two years in Top Fuel, remaining in complete control of the bonus race in 2026. Langdon knocked off his teammate on Saturday with a stellar run of 3.695-seconds at 333.08 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air dragster, winning the Challenge for the third time this season.

Kalitta has won it four times, meaning the Top Fuel tandem has won the bonus race at seven of the eight races this season. It’s another example of Langdon’s remarkable season, as the past world champion also qualified No. 1 for the fifth time this year with his 3.695. Langdon dipped into the 3.60s on both qualifying runs on Saturday, putting him in a prime position to extend an already huge points lead on Sunday in Norwalk.

“The magic is really just the consistency that these cars have shown over the last couple seasons, being able to make the semifinals of the races, being able to get into the show of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty and then making good quality runs during the Challenge,” Langdon said. “Both cars have been really good the last few seasons, so that’s just the end result of that.

“I absolutely love being the No. 1 qualifier when there are 15 cars. I feel our cars have made a pretty good statement over the last year or two. Our Kalitta cars have made some really incredible runs throughout the season and so I think anybody that pulls up to us on the Sundays, they’ve got to bring a pretty fast race car.”

Josh Hart moved to second with a 3.722 at 332.51 and Epping winner Leah Pruett qualified third after going 3.731 at 334.07.

In Funny Car, reigning back-to-back Funny Car world champ Austin Prock clinched his first No. 1 qualifier of the year and also took the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory, going 3.875 at 333.49 in his 12,000-horsepower Ford Racing Mustang for Tasca Racing, holding off Ron Capps in a thrilling final of the bonus race.

It’s the second Challenge victory for Prock, who made the quickest run in three of the four qualifying sessions this weekend in Norwalk. That included a massive blast of 3.863 at 337.41, setting the track speed record and handing Prock his first No. 1 qualifier since joining Tasca Racing this season.

He’ll open raceday against Jeff Arend, looking for his second straight victory at Summit Motorsports Park and also his second victory of the season. Prock has impressed in a major way this weekend and seems intent on finishing in style on Sunday.

“It’s been a great weekend for us so far,” Prock said. “We pretty much gobbled up every point that was available except one yesterday in Q2. I’m really proud of what we have accomplished this weekend. We came in here with a plan that we were going to press harder and try to become the dominant race team that we know we’re capable of being.

“I can’t say enough about this Ford Racing team. It’s an honor to work with them. We’ve really made incredible progress each weekend in these 10 races. Our progression has been very linear. It’s just kind of been a steady pace. The entire show has been better this weekend and that’s great for these packed Norwalk grandstands.”

Alexis DeJoria moved into the second spot with a 3.886 at 330.31 and Capps took third thanks to Friday’s 3.891 at 326.63.

Dallas Glenn became the fourth different winner of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout in four years, securing the $40,000 prize when Matt Hartford went red in the final round. Glenn would have been tough to beat, going a Saturday-best 6.556 and 207.98 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro.

It’s the first All-Star Callout for Glenn, who also beat Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield to reach the final round of the bonus race.

He also qualified No. 2 as he looks for a clean sweep of the weekend in Norwalk.

“We made a fantastic run there in the final,” Glenn said. “I’m really excited about tomorrow. I’ve been wanting to get one of these ice cream scoop trophies for a long time. I’m really excited about that, and that nice big bonus check should be pretty nice, too.

“I don’t feel like I do well in these races, but I just came in trying to do my own thing, and I don’t know if being in a new car kind of kept me from overthinking anything, just because there was so much new stuff, or what it was, but I just tried to stay as relaxed as I could.”

Anderson clinched his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the season, going 6.550 at 209.36 on Saturday. Glenn is second and Hartford is third with a 6.564 at 209.04.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Richard Gadson got the best of his Vance & Hines teammate Gaige Herrera in the final round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge when Herrera went red by .007.

That hands Gadson, who is the current points leader and reigning world champion, his second straight Challenge victory on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki as the teammates continue to try to get the best of each other.

“He double-bulbed me up there, and I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Gadson said. “That just shows the competitiveness between him and me. Every time we race each other, our little tournament saying is, ‘Are you willing to red light?’ because that’s pretty much where we’re at right now. So, thankfully, he did that time, and it got me the gift for today.”

Herrera finished in the No. 1 spot with a 6.768 at 199.64, earning his second straight No. 1 qualifier. Following Gadson is Joey Gladstone, who went 6.795 at 198.70.

Eliminations for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Summit Motorsports Park.

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below

pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Shawn Langdon, 3.695 seconds, 339.70 mph vs. Bye; 2. Josh Hart, 3.722, 332.51 vs. 15. Scott Farley, 4.669, 162.51; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.731, 334.07 vs. 14. Antron Brown, 3.825, 329.50; 4. Tony Stewart, 3.734, 335.07 vs. 13. Justin Ashley, 3.801, 328.30; 5. Maddi Gordon, 3.734, 339.79 vs. 12. Spencer Massey, 3.793, 329.91; 6. Tony Schumacher, 3.741, 310.20 vs. 11. Will Smith, 3.788, 326.32; 7. Shawn Reed, 3.746,

331.69 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.784, 339.11; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 336.07 vs. 9. Billy Torrence, 3.772, 333.49.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 3.863, 337.41 vs. 16. Jeff Arend, Dodge Charger, 4.077, 308.14; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.886, 334.32 vs. 15. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.983, 324.67; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.891, 333.66 vs. 14. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.968, 318.54; 4. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.911, 332.02 vs. 13. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.965, 322.96; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.912, 329.67 vs. 12.

Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.938, 326.95; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.916, 335.90 vs. 11. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.935, 329.18; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.917, 327.11 vs. 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.934, 328.70; 8. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.930, 335.90 vs. 9. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 3.934, 332.67.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Joe Morrison, 5.160, 151.41.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.550, 209.36 vs. 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.607, 208.55; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 209.07 vs. 13. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.594, 208.26; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.564, 209.04 vs. 12. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.593, 209.04; 4. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.574, 209.10 vs. 11. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.592, 209.23; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.575, 209.92 vs. 10. Aaron

Stanfield, Camaro, 6.591, 208.94; 6. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.577, 209.30 vs. 9. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.587, 209.33; 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 207.46 vs. 8. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.579, 209.26.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.768, 199.64 vs. Bye; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.790, 198.44 vs. 15. Odolph Daniels, Suzuki, 9.102, 98.32; 3. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.795, 198.70 vs. 14. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.227, 181.62; 4. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.800, 200.62 vs. 13. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.050, 189.34; 5. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.829, 197.94 vs. 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.976, 192.14; 6. John Hall, Beull, 6.834, 199.46 vs. 11. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.951, 195.36; 7. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.841, 196.76

vs. 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.914, 197.10; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.853, 194.52 vs. 9. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.865, 196.19.

NORWALK, Ohio — Saturday’s final results from Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Top Fuel Challenge — Shawn Langdon, 3.695 seconds, 333.08 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 5.624 seconds, 121.40 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 3.875, 333.49 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.901, 333.66.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.850, 175.75 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light.

NORWALK, Ohio — Saturday’s final results from GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout at the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.556, 207.98 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.696, 339.70 def. Tony Stewart, 3.751, 333.08; Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 336.07 def. Antron Brown, 8.045, 75.59;

FINAL — S. Langdon, 3.695, 333.08 def. D. Kalitta, 5.624, 121.40.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 3.863, 337.41 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.912, 329.67; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.891, 326.63 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.270, 217.39;

FINAL — A. Prock, 3.875, 333.49 def. R. Capps, 3.901, 333.66.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.790, 198.26 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.800, 200.62; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.780, 198.99 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.903, 191.27;

FINAL — R. Gadson, 6.850, 175.75 def. G. Herrera, Foul – Red Light.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout at the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

GETTRX PRO STOCK ALL-STAR CALLOUT:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.575, 208.97 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.591, 208.52; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.611, 208.78 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.603, 207.85; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.558, 208.39 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.597, 208.78; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.564, 210.01 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.543, 208.26;

SEMIFINALS — M. Hartford, 6.584, 208.71 def. E. Enders, 6.575, 209.33; D. Glenn, 6.583, 207.82 def. A. Stanfield, 6.603, 208.94;

FINAL — D. Glenn, 6.556, 207.98 def. M. Hartford, Foul – Red Light.