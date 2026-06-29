History Reignited: Window World 450 Brings Cup Series Points Racing Back to North Wilkesboro After 30 Years

Thirty years after the last points-paying race, North Wilkesboro Speedway reignites its legacy as the NASCAR Cup Series returns with the Window World 450 in 2026

Window World 450 weekend and single-day tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com or by calling 336-844-4735

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (June 29, 2026) –Thirty years ago, the NASCAR Cup Series last raced for points at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a short track synonymous with the sport’s roots and one that helped define its gritty, blue-collar reputation. In 2026, points racing returns to the historic venue for the Window World 450, a 450-lap Sunday-night showdown set for July 19, 2026 — the longest Cup Series race in track history and one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced for points at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the world looked a lot different — on the racetrack and beyond. Before points racing makes its long-awaited return in 2026, here’s a snapshot of what life looked like the last time Wilkes County’s iconic short track hosted a points race:



Music & Pop Culture

Top song of the year: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” by Los Del Rio dominated radio, weddings and sporting events alike

“Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” by Los Del Rio dominated radio, weddings and sporting events alike Other chart-toppers: Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” (with Boyz II Men) set a record by staying No. 1 on the charts for 16 weeks

Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” (with Boyz II Men) set a record by staying No. 1 on the charts for 16 weeks MTV was about music — TRL hadn’t launched yet, but music videos were still cultural currency

Movies & TV

Top-grossing movie: Independence Day — aliens, the White House exploding and peak Will Smith

Independence Day — aliens, the White House exploding and peak Will Smith Other major releases: Jerry Maguire, Twister, Mission: Impossible and Space Jam all hit theaters

Jerry Maguire, Twister, Mission: Impossible and Space Jam all hit theaters Must-see TV: Friends, Seinfeld, ER and The X-Files were at the height of their powers — all watched live, no streaming

Politics & World Events

Bill Clinton was re-elected president , defeating Bob Dole in the 1996 U.S. election

, defeating Bob Dole in the 1996 U.S. election Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced , dominating international headlines

, dominating international headlines The XXVI Atlanta Summer Olympics were held in the U.S., marking the centennial of the modern Olympic Games

Technology (or lack thereof)

The internet was still new — only about 20 percent of Americans were online, mostly via dial-up

— only about 20 percent of Americans were online, mostly via dial-up Google didn’t exist yet (founded in 1998); Yahoo! and AOL were the gateways to the web

(founded in 1998); Yahoo! and AOL were the gateways to the web Cell phones were bricks — texting wasn’t common, and most people still relied on landlines and pagers

Cost of Everyday Life

Average price of gas: about $1.23 per gallon

about Movie ticket: roughly $4.42 nationwide

roughly nationwide New car: averaged around $19,000

averaged around Minimum wage: $4.25/hour (raised to $4.75 later that year)

Sports

Terry Labonte secured his second Winston Cup Series championship by 37 points over his teammate, future NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon

secured his second Winston Cup Series championship by 37 points over his teammate, future NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon The Chicago Bulls went 72–10 , completing one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history

, completing one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history The New York Yankees won the World Series, beginning their late-’90s dynasty

Things That Instantly Date the Era

VHS tapes ruled — Japan received the first DVD players, which weren’t introduced in US markets until early the following year

— Japan received the first DVD players, which weren’t introduced in US markets until early the following year Disposable cameras and film photo drops were the norm; you didn’t see your photos for days

Three decades later, one thing remains unchanged, North Wilkesboro Speedway still reigns as one of NASCAR’s most iconic and meaningful venues — a place where history lives in the walls and the racing tells the story.

In 2026, that legacy grows even larger as the sport’s top series returns to where it all began, not just to celebrate the past, but to write the next chapter under the lights with points, pride and tradition on the line.

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase weekend tickets, single-day tickets, premium ticket packages and camping to all Window World 450 events at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com or by calling 336-844-4735.

MORE INFO:

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