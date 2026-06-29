Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Sonoma Raceway

Event: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Location: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Start: 28th

Finish: 28th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team wrapped up the road-course portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with a 28th-place finish in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Berry started the 110-lap race on the 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course in California’s wine country from 28th and held around that position through the opening two stages.

He restarted the final segment from 29th but was caught up in an incident in Turn 2 that brought out the race’s third and final caution on Lap 61. While the contact caused little apparent damage to the eero Ford Mustang, it did cost the team a set of nearly new tires.

Once back under green, Berry worked his way into the top 25 and held that position until the final cycle of green-flag pit stops began.

The eero team ran long on that series of stops, briefly cycling into the top five before making their final stop with 20 laps remaining. Berry returned to the track in 31st and gained four positions over the closing laps to take the checkered flag in 28th.

With the road-course portion of the schedule complete, Berry and the Wood Brothers team now shift their focus to next Sunday’s eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval will host its first Cup Series race since 2019.