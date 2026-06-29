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Spike Conquers the Glen with First IMSA Endurance Win

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 29, 2026) – AO Racing added another strong result to its 2026 season Sunday at Watkins Glen International, with Spike the Dragon taking victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron, Jonny Edgar and their crew combined quick pace with mistake-free execution to secure the team’s first IMSA WeatherTech endurance win of the year.

The No. 99 ORECA LMP2 entry, driven by PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron, and Jonny Edgar, delivered a flawless performance in one of the most chaotic races of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The victory marked Hyett’s first IMSA WeatherTech endurance win, Edgar’s first IMSA WeatherTech LMP2 victory and first IMSA endurance triumph after he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans just one week earlier, and Cameron’s milestone 20th IMSA victory.

AO Racing showed speed from the moment the weekend began, setting the fastest time in both Practice One and Practice Two before Hyett qualified the No. 99 second on the LMP2 grid. Nine full-course cautions slowed the field over the course of 182 laps during the six-Hour race, with 48 laps run under yellow. Clean pit stops, disciplined driving, and staying clear of trouble allowed Spike and his team to steadily work his way to the front and finish first at the drop of the checkered flag.

The victory also delivered a significant championship boost. Entering the weekend sixth in the LMP2 standings, AO Racing leaves Watkins Glen tied for second as the IMSA season reaches its midpoint.

Driver Quotes

PJ Hyett

I’m just exceptionally proud of the entire team for our first IMSA endurance win. We’ve been unlucky in races past, but it was time for us to cross the checker in first. It’s such a wonderful feeling to be able to do this, not just for us, but for our fans who have been rooting us on the entire weekend.

Dane Cameron

I’m super pumped. It’s an awesome day at Watkins Glen to win the Six Hour, get PJ [Hyett] his first endurance win in IMSA, and Jonny [Edgar}his first win in Spike. We had a tough start to the year, so it’s great to turn the page and get one on the board. We’ll turn the year around a bit, similar to last year. I’m super proud of everybody at AO Racing. We had a great car all week, being fastest in practice and fastest in practice two. PJ did a great job in qualifying, so we couldn’t ask for more. Hopefully we can keep this thing rolling, just like last year.

Jonny Edgar

It’s really cool to win here. It’s been a great two weeks for me; winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, then winning here. The team did a great job and it’s nice for it to finally go our way. We had quite bit of bad luck in Sebring, when I thought we had a great car and everyone did a great job. It was a shame how that ended. I’m really happy today to finally get the result everyone deserves, and to get my first LMP2 win in IMSA WeatherTech.

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