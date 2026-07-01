Colin Braun returns for second Truck start with Kaulig Racing at Lime Rock Park

Colin Braun returns for a second campaign in Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ LiUNA 150 event at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, on July 11.

Braun, a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion and four-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner from Ovalo, Texas, makes his second Truck start of the 2026 season with Kaulig four months after he made his first start at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, where he finished in ninth place. By then, he recorded the first top-10 result for Kaulig’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ entry.

“Racing at Lime Rock Park feels special, because of its deep history and pure road course challenge,” Braun said. “It’s exciting to see the Truck Series compete here and add another chapter to this track’s legacy. I enjoyed racing with the Kaulig team in St. Petersburg and look forward to joining them again. We’re going there to compete for the win.”

Braun made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in October 2007 with Roush Fenway Racing (RFR). He then campaigned as a full-time Truck competitor with RFR over the next two seasons, during which he achieved the Rookie-of-the-Year title in 2008 and claimed his first career victory at Michigan International Speedway in June 2009. During the latter season, Braun recorded a total of nine top-five results and 14 top-10 results before he settled in fifth place in the standings.

Prior to 2026, Braun’s latest campaign in the Truck Series was in 2011, where he competed in two events with Billy Ballew Motorsports and achieved a season-best ninth-place result at Michigan. He previously competed in a total of 31 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events with RFR and made a single NTT IndyCar Series start with Dale Coyne Racing at the Streets of St. Petersburg in 2024.

Today, Braun competes for Meyer Shank Racing and co-drives an Acura ARX-06 entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series. In addition to winning three championships and four Rolex 24 at Daytona events, including the overall victory in the GTP class in 2023, the Texan’s resume includes victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Spa, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Asian Le Mans Series title (2023-24) and the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am (2023).

Welcome back, @colinbraun!



Fresh off earning Kaulig Racing a top 10 at St. Petersburg, he's ready to chase even more at @limerockpark! 😏 pic.twitter.com/C3jTg7t8wG — Kaulig Trucks (@Kaulig_Trucks) July 1, 2026

Kaulig Racing launched its free-agent driver program ahead of its inaugural Craftsman Truck Series campaign in November 2025. The program features various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines. Each will compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship. They will, however, be evaluated by their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, led by crew chief Alex Yontz, is ranked in 25th place in the 2026 owner’s standings after 13 of the 25-race schedule. The entry is one of five that is fielded by Kaulig. It competes alongside the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by newcomer Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Carson Ferguson, Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Travis Pastrana and Jamie McMurray have piloted the No. 25 entry at least once. Dillon, Ferguson and Kligerman have piloted the entry twice each. Allmendinger has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of sixth place at Watkins Glen International in early May.

Ryan Newman is scheduled to pilot Kaulig’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ entry at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18. Conor Daly is then scheduled to pilot the entry the following event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 24. Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season remains to be determined.

The 2026 LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park is scheduled to occur on July 11 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.