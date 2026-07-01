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Parker Kligerman joins Spire Motorsports for Truck campaign at Lime Rock Park

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Parker Kligerman will be piloting the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ LiUNA 150 event at Lime Rock Park on July 11.

The 35-year-old Kligerman from Westport, Connecticut, has made three Truck Series starts this season, two with Kaulig Racing (Texas Motor Speedway in May and Michigan International Speedway in June) and one with Henderson Motorsports (San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in June), the latter of which marks his latest start. Between his trio of starts, he finished as high as 11th place at Texas.

Kligerman, who holds a minority ownership stake in Lime Rock Park, made his first Truck career start at Texas in November 2010. Since then, he has made a total of 128 starts in the series and has accumulated a trio of victories: two at Talladega Superspeedway (2012 & 2017) and one at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2022). He has also recorded two poles, 23 top-five results, 53 top-10 results, 350 laps led, and an average-finishing result of 14.9 between his starts, with his best points result being fifth place in 2012. During the 2025 opener at Daytona International Speedway, Kligerman piloted the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet entry to the victory, but was disqualified due to his entry failing the post-race technical inspection.

In addition to his Truck success, Kligerman has made 122 starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division and 30 in the Cup Series division. During the O’Reilly event at Daytona International Speedway in mid-August, the Connecticut native relieved Connor Zilisch in the early stages and proceeded to win the event. Despite winning the event, Zilisch was credited with the overall victory due to starting the event.

The 2026 season is Spire Motorsports’ fifth consecutive season of competing in the Truck Series division and its third consecutive year of fielding the No. 77 Chevrolet entry on a full-time basis. After debuting the entry for the 2023 season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway, the entry was first piloted by full-time competitor Chase Purdy in 2024. During the 2025 campaign, the entry was piloted by Andres Perez De Lara for the first 17 events before Corey LaJoie drove it for the remaining eight on the schedule.

This season, the No. 77 entry has been piloted by five competitors across 13 scheduled events: Carson Hocevar, James Hinchcliffe, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love and Justin Marks. Currently, Hocevar has made the most starts in the entry, with nine, and has piloted the entry to Victory Lane at Texas in early May. The entry is ranked in ninth place in the 2026 owner’s standings and has accumulated six top-10 results as Spire continues its pursuit of the owner’s championship.

The 2026 LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park is scheduled to occur on July 11 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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