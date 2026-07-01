Donovan Strauss Partnering with Nightclubs Suck in Truck Series Debut

SALISBURY, NC (July 1, 2026) – Donovan Strauss and Niece Motorsports are proud to welcome a first-time partner into the sport for Strauss’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18.

Nightclubs Suck, a performance lifestyle apparel company co-founded by Ty Martin and Clayton Wilson, will back Strauss’ efforts, serving as the primary sponsor on his No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

With a background in endurance sports, the co-founders of Nightclubs Suck created the apparel line in tandem with a rigorous training program to prepare athletes for triathlons. The brand produces quality activewear suited to take on challenging environments with style and durability.

“Our partnership with Niece Motorsports and Donovan Strauss means the world for our brand because we feel extremely aligned with our driver and the mission on what Nightclubs Suck is all about – which is really just living a different life,” said Martin. “Being a professional driver is a very atypical life, and we live a very atypical lifestyle with the training that we do as triathletes and IRONMAN racers. We’re all about people, and everyone here on the Niece Motorsports team has been great to work with, so we couldn’t be more pumped for this opportunity.”

Strauss, 20, has past experience at North Wilkesboro having competed in two zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series races at the historic track last year. He will pull double duty this year in both the CARS Tour and NCTS races in just over two weeks from now.

“This partnership that we’ve developed with Nightclubs Suck is very meaningful,” said Strauss. “Ty and Clayton live a lifestyle that I pursue as well, and I feel like we have very similar goals in where we want to go in life and what we’re trying to put out in the world. Having their support in my debut race at North Wilkesboro is very special to me. Racing in NASCAR has been something I’ve been pursuing since I was a little kid, and I’ve truly been dreaming of this opportunity my whole life.”

Fans can browse the full collection of merch offerings from the Nightclubs Suck website and enter a special promo code ‘STRAUSS’ to receive 15% off online orders.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, July 18th for the Faith Fest 250. Live coverage of the race will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Nightclubs Suck: Nightclubs Suck (NC❌) is a performance apparel brand built for endurance athletes who live differently. Founded in 2025 by two triathletes, Ty and Clayton, NC❌ was born out of a simple but powerful idea: that serious athletes shouldn’t have to choose between technical performance and great design. From faster splits to longer distances, we make gear that matches the 24/7 commitment of the endurance lifestyle. For those who earn their Saturday morning PRs on Friday night, this is for you. For those who endure.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).