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Louis Foster to Drive the No. 76 Truck at Lime Rock Park

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

This will be the Full-Time IndyCar Driver’s first race in NASCAR

Mooresville, NC (July 2, 2026) – It was officially announced today that Louis Foster will drive Freedom Racing Enterprises’ No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado at Lime Rock Park in his first-ever NASCAR national series race. Spencer Boyd, owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises, shared the news including that their shared partner, DROPLiGHT will be the primary sponsor on the truck.

“We’ve shown some great speed with our road course program this season,” noted Spencer Boyd the primary driver of the No. 76. “It was our goal this season to stay focused on the 76 this year while bringing road course talent to best showcase our abilities in building fast trucks. The schedules aligned so that we could execute this crossover with Louis at Lime Rock and we are proud to be the ones getting him his first drive in a NASCAR race truck.”

Louis Foster is a full-time racing car driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing piloting the No. 45 DROPLiGHT/Desnuda car in the NTT IndyCar Series. Louis, originally from Odiham in Hampshire, UK, is the son of former British Touring Car Championship racer Nick Foster. He claimed Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season with RLL.

Foster commented on his debut in NASCAR, “This is quite the exciting opportunity and a bit of a bucket list item for me personally. I like to run different circuits in iRacing and NASCAR vehicles are at the top of my list of fun things to drive. So when Spencer and DROPLiGHT reached out with this opportunity, it was a pretty easy ‘yes’ for me.”

DROPLiGHT, the engine behind many successful brands including Desnuda Organic Tequila, will debut the livery that appears in the NASCAR 26 console game for this race. DROPLiGHT is a cultural engine that builds brands, accelerates founders, and connects the worlds of racing, culture, and innovation under one pulse. DROPLiGHT is the primary sponsor for both Spencer Boyd and Louis Foster in 2026.

Joseph Anderson, CEO of DROPLiGHT, spoke of the partnership with both drivers, “These are type of partnerships we seek to build. Ones that push the envelopes of traditional thinking. Ones that seek innovative ways to advance our brands. We are delighted to have both Spencer and Louis on our crew and are eagerly anticipating this race in Connecticut.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race featuring Louis Foster in the No. 76 DROPLiGHT Chevrolet Silverado is on July 11, 2026 at Lime Rock Park. The race can be seen live on FS1 with coverage starting at 1pm ET.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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