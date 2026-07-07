All American star Michael Evan Behling headlines Focused Health 250 dignitaries

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 7, 2026) – Michael Evans Behling, star of The CW Network’s award-winning drama All American, will give the command to fire engines for the Focused Health 250 on Saturday night, July 11.

The eighth and final season of All-American begins with a two-hour premiere on Monday, July 13, at 8 p.m. on The CW. Before that highly anticipated season premiere for one of television’s most beloved and culturally impactful series, Behling will serve as Grand Marshal for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at EchoPark Speedway, kicking off 250 miles of racing with the most famous words in motorsports.

“I’m excited for race day and the chance to be part of an event that brings so many car enthusiasts together,” said Behling. “My favorite moment is being at the start line—watching the drivers line up one by one and then seeing them take off. The energy is electrifying!”

Joining Behling in pre-race festivities for the Focused Health 250 is United States Air Force SSgt. Norman Luquias, who will perform the National Anthem. Chaplain Gregory DuBow, from Shaw Air Force Base, will give the evening’s invocation.

Fans will enjoy a day full of on-track action at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, July 11. The high-speed action includes Sunbelt Rentals Qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Cup Series, a full-field O’Reilly Auto Parts Series autograph session, capped off by the Focused Health 250. With Kids Tickets presented by Ticketmaster, kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult for all of Saturday’s festivities.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Atlanta’s Night Race weekend, including Saturday night’s Focused Health 250 and Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, are available at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com. Fans not in attendance can see the Focused Health 250 live on The CW at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11. Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

Awaiting Sunday night’s winner in EchoPark Speedway Victory Lane will be a one-of-a-kind 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide “250 Years of Freedom Edition,” custom-built by Sturgis Harley-Davidson presented by Sonic Automotive.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.