Ford Racing NASCAR – Atlanta 2/Lime Rock Advance

ATLANTA 2/LIME ROCK

Saturday, July 11 — NCTS @ Lime Rock, 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 12– NCS @ Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to EchoPark Speedway for the second time this season with only seven races remaining in the 2026 regular season while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competes for the second straight year at Lime Rock Park.

BLANEY EXTENDS PERSONAL BEST

﻿TOP-10 STREAK

Ryan Blaney has been a model of consistency this season and he provided further proof of that over the weekend as his seventh-place run at Chicagoland Speedway marked his seventh straight Top-10 finish. That is a personal best for Blaney, who leads all NASCAR Cup Series drivers with 14 Top-10s in 19 starts this season. He is currently third in the overall point standings and goes into this weekend’s race at EchoPark Speedway having finished 10th or better in seven of the last eight events.

CINDRIC FLYING UNDER THE RADAR

Austin Cindric finds himself in Chase contention as he sits 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with seven races remaining in the regular season. Cindric has finished 15th or better in four of the last five races and is coming off a 13th-place run at Chicagoland Speedway in which he led 18 laps. Cindric, who has qualified for the postseason in three of his four full-time seasons, is 27 points above the cut line. He’s led at least five laps in each of the last eight Cup events at EchoPark Speedway, including a race-high 92 in the 2024 fall event where he finished 10th.

SITTING ON 749

The next Ford win will be its 750th all-time in NASCAR’s top series. Ned Jarrett is Ford’s win leader with 43 while Bill Elliott is second with 40. Shirtless Jimmy Florian scored the Blue Oval’s first series victory when he upset the likes of Lee Petty, Curtis Turner and Joe Weatherly at Dayton Speedway on June 25, 1950. Florian earned his nickname after getting out of his 1950 flathead Ford without a shirt. Overall, 91 drivers have won at least one series race with Ford, including notable drivers Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt.

KESELOWSKI GETS FIRST CUP WIN FOR MUSTANG

In 2019, Brad Keselowski gave Mustang its first NASCAR Cup Series victory as he held off Martin Truex Jr. at the finish line to win the Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski, who was battling an illness all weekend and had Austin Cindric standing by in case he needed relief, led the final 33 laps to post his 28th career victory. In all, Ford led 177 of the 325 laps and won for the third straight year at the 1.5-mile track.

RIGGS HOPING TO CONTINUE HOT STREAK

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has had the last two weeks off, and points leader Layne Riggs is hoping that won’t break the momentum he’s built over the past month. Riggs has won three of the last four series races, including the inaugural Navy 250 on Naval Base Coronado when he passed Tyler Reif on the final lap. Riggs goes into this weekend’s race at Lime Rock Park with four wins in 2026, which is a career-high for one season, and he’s now second on the all-time Ford win list with nine NCTS victories. The only driver with more is the late Greg Biffle, who had 16.

FIVE RACES REMAINING

There are only five races remaining in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season and Layne Riggs has firm control over the top spot in the standings as he holds a 65-point lead over second-place Kaden Honeycutt. Ford Racing’s Chandler Smith is third overall while the ThorSport trio of Ty Majeski (sixth), Ben Rhodes (seventh) and Jake Garcia (10th) also find themselves in Chase qualifying positions.

RECAPPING LAST YEAR

This marks the second race for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock Park. Last year in the inaugural event, Ford had four F-150 drivers finish in the top six positions. Ty Majeski finished second to winner Corey Heim while ThorSport teammate Ben Rhodes was fourth. Cam Waters made his trip from Australia a good one as he finished fifth while Chandler Smith ended up sixth. Layne Riggs was 13th, but was the only other driver to lead a lap in the race besides Heim.

FORD’S ATLANTA CUP SERIES WINNERS

1961 – Fred Lorenzen

1962 – Fred Lorenzen

1963 – Fred Lorenzen

1964 – Fred Lorenzen and Ned Jarrett

1965 – Marvin Panch (Sweep)

1967 – Cale Yarborough and Dick Hutcherson

1968 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1975 – Buddy Baker

1978 – Bobby Allison

1981 – Neil Bonnett

1985 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1987 – Ricky Rudd and Bill Elliott

1990 – Morgan Shepherd

1991 – Mark Martin

1992 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1993 – Morgan Shepherd

1994 – Ernie Irvan and Mark Martin

1997 – Dale Jarrett

2002 – Kurt Busch

2005 – Carl Edwards (Sweep)

2008 – Carl Edwards

2017 – Brad Keselowski

2018 – Kevin Harvick

2019 – Brad Keselowski

2020 – Kevin Harvick

2021 – Ryan Blaney (1)

2023 – Joey Logano (1)

2024 – Joey Logano (2)

The Ford Mustang® coupe is America’s best-selling sports car and has a global racing presence. With Mustang-based race cars competing in international sports car competition (GT3 and GT4), NASCAR, NHRA, Formula Drift, in Supercars, at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and in its own bespoke regional one-make series – Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge – the platform has an unprecedented global reach. This weekend, 38 Mustang race cars are scheduled to compete across all active disciplines. Learn more about Mustang at www.FordRacing.com.