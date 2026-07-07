Spire Motorsports LiUNA 150 Race Advance

In four previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park, Spire Motorsports has earned three top-20 finishes. Thomas Annunziata claimed the team’s best result (15th) in last year’s event at the 1.53-mile road course.

The LiUNA 150 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, July 11 beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 14th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park.

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

The 100-lap contest will mark Mosack’s sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this season and 11th, overall, for Spire Motorsports. In five previous starts this season, he’s notched one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best effort of the year came in March at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway where he qualified 10th and finished fifth.

Mosack enters the weekend coming off his third career ARCA Menards Series victory. The Charlotte, N.C., native started sixth at the controls of Pinnacle Racing Group’s No. 28 Chevrolet last Friday at Chicagoland Speedway where he paced the field for the final 71 laps to collect the checkered flag.

Mosack earned his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series top-10 finish at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May 2024, posting an eighth-place result in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The talented road racer also finished 10th last October while competing for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing on the track’s ROVAL configuration.

Earlier this season, Mosack was a late addition to the field for the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series event at Lime Rock Park where he raced Scott Lagasse Racing’s No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro to a third-place finish.

The veteran road racer has made 44 starts in the CUBE 3 Architecture Trans Am 2 Series, earning two wins, 20 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including two third-place efforts in 2026 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Lime Rock Park. The two-time Trans Am Series race winner has claimed a pair victories at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, earning victory in 2021 and winning from the pole in 2022.

Mosack will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-071 Saturday afternoon. This is the same Chevrolet Silverado RST Mosack drove at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.), Watkins Glen International and Naval Base Coronado (Calif.) Before it was part of Spire Motorsports fleet, the chassis served as Kyle Busch Motorsports’ primary road-course truck. Kyle Busch drove it to victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022 after leading 45 of the race’s 75 laps en route to the organization’s 95th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory.

Connor Mosack Quote

You finished third at Lime Rock in the TA2 Series earlier this season and are coming off an ARCA victory at Chicagoland. How much confidence does that momentum give you heading into this weekend’s Truck Series race?

“Lime Rock Park is one of my favorite road courses and I’m definitely looking forward to going back this year. There are a lot of different options to make speed in the first few corners, and the uphill in turn 5 is a really fun corner. We had a top 3 run going there last year, and I know the 7 team brought a solid truck there last year, so expectations are high going into the weekend for our Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet.”

Brian Pattie – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Brian Pattie is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The entry will feature an all-star lineup of drivers throughout the 2026 campaign.

Pattie has led the No. 7 team to two wins, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes through the first 13 races of 2026 while posting an 11.1 average finish.

Last year at Lime Rock Park, Pattie led the efforts of sports car standout Jordan Taylor to a strong showing at the storied venue’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. Taylor qualified second, finished third in both stages and ran among the top three throughout the afternoon before contact during a late-race restart derailed a potential podium finish, leaving the team with a disappointing 20th-place showing.

The 51-year-old has called 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series road course races where he’s tallied one win, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes. His lone victory came at Watkins Glen in 1999 with Canadian road-racing specialist Ron Fellows.

Pattie is a 25-year veteran of the sport, 14 of which came in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a crew chief, he has earned six Cup Series wins, 11 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and nine in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition.

Parker Kligerman – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Parker Kligerman will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park. The Westport, Conn., native returns to his home state for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ second visit to the historic 1.53-mile, seven-turn road course.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan, with confidence, for whatever’s next.

Following Skip Barber’s sale of Lime Rock Park, after 37 years of ownership, Kligerman became a co-owner and minority investor in Lime Rock Group LLC, led by general partners Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel and Bill Rueckert. Located just an hour-and-a-half from his hometown, the track carries added significance for Kligerman, who first saw and drove a race car at Lime Rock Park early in his career.

The 150-mile event will mark Kligerman’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of the 2026 season and his first race with Spire Motorsports. The 35-year-old owns 128 career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, highlighted by three wins, 23 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes.

Kligerman is a three-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner and earned victories at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2012 and 2017 and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022.

In 19 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series road course starts, Kligerman has recorded five top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, highlighted by podium finishes at Road America in 2013 (third) and 2023 (second), and a third-place effort at Watkins Glen in 2023.

Outside of the driver’s seat, Kligerman serves as a commentator for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series broadcast coverage on The CW and co-hosts The Money Lap podcast alongside former driver Landon Cassill.

Kligerman will race the same Chevy Silverado Justin Marks drove at Naval Base Coronado when the team was forced to unload its back-up truck after Marks sustained damage in practice.

Parker Kligerman Quote

Lime Rock Park has played such an important role in your racing career. How special is it to race there this weekend with Spire Motorsports?

“I’m super excited because this is a home race for me and I’ve helped put this race together. I was disappointed not to be in it last year, so I’m eager for the opportunity with Spire Motorsports this year. I’ve known Jeff (Dickerson) and the whole Spire Group for a long time, and we’ve been close to racing together, it just didn’t happen until now. I think we have a great chance to go up there and get a trophy. It’s a place that’s near and dear to my heart. It’s the first place I saw a race car, first place I drove a race car, and it would mean a ton to go get a NASCAR win there.”

Chad Walter – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Chad Walter is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter has called 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series road-course events. Driver Tyler Ankrum earned Walter’s best result on a road course, a sixth-place result, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2020.

The veteran NASCAR topkick led former IndyCar standout James Hinchcliffe to a top-10 finish earlier this season in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.).

In 19 starts on road courses atop the pit box in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Walter has tallied one win, five top fives and seven top 10s. He called Ron Fellows’ 2008 win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The duo played strategy and elected to stay out as rain was approaching. When heavy rain drenched the track on Lap 48, the race was declared official, awarding Fellows the checkered flag.

Walter earned a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University where he also played defensive end for the Big Red football team.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.