DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ANDERSON AND ANSTIE RETURN AMONG MAJOR ADDITIONS TO 2026 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP

London, UK, 8 July 2026: The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed the latest wave of riders for the 2026 season, with the reigning World Supercross champions, Max Anstie and Jason Anderson, among the standout names set to compete as the championship continues to build its most competitive field to date.

British rider Max Anstie returns to defend his SX2 crown with his new team, Rick Ware Racing, after reaching a mutual agreement with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to depart the team in order to compete across the full 2026 World Supercross season. Anstie joins the team in place of the injured Coty Schock and will be targeting back-to-back championships as World Supercross returns for another global campaign.

In SX1, reigning World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson returns with Pipes Motorsports Group, bringing a wealth of experience and championship-winning pedigree to the team’s lineup. Anderson is joined by fellow American Colt Nichols in the SX1 class, while Crockett Myers and Kyle Peters will complete the team as PMG’s SX2 riders, with Peters replacing Justin Bogle.

Elsewhere, French rider Calvin Fonvieille has been confirmed for Team GSM in SX2, while Australian rider Jake Cannon will represent Bud Racing in SX2 during his World Supercross debut season.

MCR has added Robbie Wageman to its SX2 roster, while experienced rider Mike Alessi will line up in SX1 for the team at the Calgary round, replacing Enzo Lopes, who will then compete as the team’s championship rider for the remainder of the season.

Electric manufacturer Stark has also added championship debutant Brian Hsu in SX2, while Kevin Moranz has been confirmed as 595 Racing’s SX1 rider.

The latest announcements add further depth to an increasingly competitive international field, with established champions, proven race winners and emerging talent set to battle across the championship’s global calendar.

Thomas Covington, Director of Racing, World Supercross Championship, said: “Welcoming riders of Max and Jason’s calibre back to World Supercross is hugely exciting. Both are proven champions who know what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the sport, and their return adds even more quality and experience to an already stacked field. Alongside them, we’re seeing teams continue to strengthen their rosters with a mix of established race winners, rising stars and exciting international talent. These announcements are another indication of the depth and competitiveness fans can expect throughout the 2026 season.”

Further rider announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks as teams finalise their lineups ahead of the opening round of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship in Calgary for the Canadian GP on 8th August.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com

2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup (to date)

PIPES MOTORSPORTS GROUP

Jason Anderson (USA) – SX1

Colt Nichols (USA) – SX1

Crockett Myers (USA) – SX2

Kyle Peters (USA) – SX2

QUAD LOCK HONDA

Joey Savatgy (USA) – SX1

Christian Craig (USA) – SX1

Shane McElrath (USA) – SX2

TBC – SX2

MOTOCONCEPTS RACING

Austin Politelli (USA) – SX1

Enzo Lopes (BRA) – SX1; replaced by Mike Alessi (USA), Canadian GP only

Ryan Breece (USA) – SX2

Robbie Wageman (USA) – SX2

VENUM BUD RACING KAWASAKI

Mitchell Harrison (USA) – SX1

Luke Clout (AUS) – SX1

Henry Miller (USA) – SX2

Jake Cannon (AUS) – SX2

RICK WARE RACING

Cooper Webb (USA) – SX1

Justin Hill (USA) – SX1

Devin Simonson (USA) – SX2

Max Anstie (GBR) – SX2

TEAM GSM

Maxime Desprey (FRA) – SX1

Jordi Tixier (FRA) – SX1

Cole Thompson (CAN) – SX2

Calvin Fonvieille (FRA) – SX2

STARK

Vince Friese (USA) – SX1

Jorge Zaragoza (ESP) – SX1

Michael Hicks (USA) – SX2

Brian Hsu (GER) – SX2

595 RACING

Greg Aranda (FRA) – SX1

Kevin Moranz (USA) – SX1

Hector Assunção (BRA) – SX2

Nico Koch (GER) – SX2

WILDCARDS

Tom Vialle (FRA) – SX2 – British GP

More to be announced

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. Sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the championship has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com

About FIM

Founded in 1904, the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) is the worldwide governing body for motorcycle sport and the global advocate for motorcycling. The FIM is an independent association formed by 123 National Federations throughout the world, recognised as the sole competent authority in motorcycle sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).