Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham welcomes Brandt Tractor Ltd. as a founding partner and the official track build sponsor

Heavy machinery leader signs multi-year agreement to supply heavy equipment and support construction of the inaugural 2026 street circuit

MARKHAM, Ontario (July 10, 2026) – The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is proud to announce a partnership with Brandt Tractor Ltd., naming the company a founding partner and the official track build sponsor of the inaugural event in Downtown Markham set for August 14-16. The multi-year agreement creates a long-term association between Brandt and Green Savoree Toronto ULC, the owner and operator of the new race event, both on and off the track.

“The Markham Indy is exactly the kind of event Brandt is proud to support,” says Matt Semple, Brandt’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our rental fleet is built on premium equipment that customers can count on, and helping power major community events like the Indy with that same reliability is a no-brainer for us. We’re excited to play a role in bringing this world-class event to life while demonstrating the quality and performance that Brandt delivers every day.”

As part of the multi-year deal, Brandt will supply a specialized fleet of heavy machinery and material-handling equipment from premier brands like John Deere, Peterbilt, and Skyjack—including tractors, forklifts, telehandlers, loaders, wheeled excavators, scissor lifts, UTVs, and light towers—to help construct the temporary street circuit and other key infrastructure. This equipment will be essential to the massive logistical undertaking of transforming Markham’s city streets into a world-class motorsport venue, where it will be used to place 1,915 concrete blocks, erect the 4-meter-tall metal fencing for the safety barrier system, and assemble four new grandstands and premium hospitality suites.

“Brandt is a vital, new partner to help us complete the critical process of the track build of this exciting new circuit from the ground up,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. “Having strong, local partners on board makes the connection to the region even more special. We are excited to work together on the inaugural event in 2026 and for many years to come as we build a lasting, impactful legacy in Downtown Markham.”

Track construction and repaving of the road surface are already underway, with the installation of the concrete block and fencing around the 12-turn, 3.52-kilometer (2.19-mile) circuit scheduled to begin approximately one month before race weekend.

2-Day and Single Day Reserved Grandstand and General Admission tickets for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham are now available. For additional event information, visit hondaindy.com. Follow Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham on social media using @ontarioindy and #indyON for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About the Brandt Group of Companies:

The Brandt Group of Companies—headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada—is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has more than 6000 employees and more than 180 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a new 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre (2.19-mile) temporary circuit in the Greater Toronto Area using the downtown streets of Markham, Ontario. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday, offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada raising over $1.1 million from the event since 2010. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events, the first Ontario Indy street race was held in 1986 in downtown Toronto. Now located in York Region, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is the sole Canadian race for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, like Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood and features teams including Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Global, respectively. This event has also historically hosted Canadian racing legends like Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Feb. 27-March 1, 2026), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (July 3-5, 2026) and OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9, 2026).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @OntarioIndy or follow the event on X at @Ontario_Indy and Instagram at @OntarioIndy using #indyON.