Ford Racing Posts 750th Cup Win as Ryan Blaney Takes Atlanta Checkered Flag

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400 — EchoPark Speedway

Sunday, July 12, 2026

FORD RACING POSTS 750TH ALL-TIME CUP WIN AS RYAN BLANEY DRIVES TO VICTORY IN QUAKER STATE 400

Ryan Blaney won his second race of 2026 and the 19th Cup race of his career today.

Today’s win is the 750th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

It also marks Team Penske’s 109th series win with Ford.

Ned Jarrett is Ford’s all-time winningest driver with 43 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

“Shirtless” Jimmy Florian captured Ford’s first Cup win on June 25, 1950 at Dayton Speedway.

A total of 91 drivers have won at least one Cup race in a Ford.

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results

1st – Ryan Blaney

9th – Joey Logano

10th – Chris Buescher

14th – Austin Cindric

19th – Todd Gilliland

24th – Ryan Preece

25th – Josh Berry

26th – Brad Keselowski

27th – Noah Gragson

30th – Zane Smith

33rd – Chad Finchum

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 BodyArmor Flash I.V. Ford Mustang Dark Horse – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – “It was definitely, honestly, a pretty awesome night. I mean, having a really fast car and sitting on the pole, winning both stages and leading a ton of laps and just in a position to win the race. You never know how these things are gonna end, honestly. There are a couple of things I probably could have done better, but we were able to stick around and just how the last couple laps played out we were able to get the lead back and just barely hold on. It’s a pretty cool day when you have weekends like that. You can’t ask for a better weekend – sit on the pole, sweeps the stages, win the race. That’s a dream weekend right there. These guys are great. They brought a rocket ship and it was nice that we were able to close it out.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That was a battle. We got some good stage points and then a top 10, so we got the points we need, which is very crucial right now, especially when you come to a track like this because you just don’t know what’s gonna happen. I wish I had something to go win with, but once we got back there I couldn’t get back to the front. That’s about as good as I could have done there.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Kroger/Heinz Ketchup/Artesano Brioche Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “That was a fight by everybody on this team to get back to 11th. We got up there and drove to the front through some good strategy, but ultimately had to keep working on it all night to even get to the point where we were able to be in the hunt for a top 10, but it was a tough night. I’m still trying to get a handle on this place. To be honest, I miss the old Atlanta, but I’m trying to get this one figured out.”

TODD GILLILAND, No. 34 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU’RE MOVING ON IN THE IN-SEASON CHALLENGE. “Yeah. Somehow, someway. It was not our night tonight, but that is why I love this team. No matter what, we just don’t give up, whether that means we’re running well or just barely grinding out a top 20, sometimes you’ll have those days. We’ve been just barely skating by and two more rounds. Two more really good races stand between us and a million bucks. We were just saying, I didn’t have the best night, but in two weeks that would make me feel a lot better. We’ve got the best of the best still in it and it’s time to go beat them.”