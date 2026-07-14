Late damage spoils strong run for Racing to End Alzheimer’s

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. Canada (11 July 2026) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team saw a potential top 10 run spoiled by a mechanical problem with eight minutes remaining in Saturday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge two-hour race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe both found themselves caught up in incidents on their first green-flag lap in the historic Moss Corner, though both managed to get through with minimal damage to their No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang GT4. But their luck ran out late in the race, when a damaged rear bumper came loose, resulting in a mechanical black flag and a trip to pit lane in the closing laps to address the issue.

Quinlan qualified a solid 13th in the Grand Sport (GS) class with a lap of 1:23.595-seconds, but that advantage was negated in Turn 5 of the opening lap when he was forced to take evasive action after two cars spun in front of him. Quinlan and was tagged from behind, damaging the exhaust and costing the car power. He continued in 22nd and was running 21st when the second caution waved 19 minutes into the event.

The resulting 30-minute run behind the safety car ate up the remainder of his 40-minute drive time, and Quinlan headed to pit lane for four new Michelin tires, fuel and a driver change. Liefooghe returned to the race in 20th and despite being hit on a restart which loosened the rear bumper, raced up to tenth when he took his final fuel stop with 52 minutes remaining.

Involved in tight pack racing for positions eight through 14, Liefooghe fought back into the top 10 with 12 minutes on the clock. But moments later, he was hit hard from behind on the back straight, which sent the rear bodywork flapping. Forced by race control to stop in pit lane to remove the offending piece, Liefooghe returned to the racetrack and finished a disappointed 19th.

But as always, Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder looked to the positive, reflecting on the wonderful Canadian race fans the team met throughout the weekend.

“Once again, our Canadian friends extended a warm welcome to us,” said Frengs. “Over the weekend, several came to see their loved ones’ names on our No. 19 Cameron Racing Mustang GS car and as is often the case, had very emotional responses – and those responses encourage and inspire us. One gentleman spoke about his grandfather, who is currently navigating his final journey. He Facetimed his mom, who immediately said she would put the name of her dad – the gentleman’s grandfather – on the car. Their conversation was in French but we knew it was so encouraging. We’ll look forward to grandpa being with us when we take the green flag at Road America later in July.”

Racing to End Alzheimer’s gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Ford Mustang and the SRO GT4 America BMW M4, and the loved one’s photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1.2 million to those two programs.

Donate now at this link.

Next up for Racing to End Alzheimer’s and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will be the two-hour event at America’s National Park of speed, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.tv and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

Donate now at this link.

The Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take the green flag Saturday at 1:25 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.TV and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience led Frengs to a seminal moment: while his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing, he realized there was an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s to “fund the care and find the cure” with 100% of the donations and matching funds going to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s social media

Facebook: Racing to End Alzheimer’s

Instagram: @racing2endalz

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s social media

Facebook: Racing to End Alzheimer’s

Instagram: @racing2endalz