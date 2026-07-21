Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix Brings Six Hours of IMSA Racing to Road America July 30-August 2

New endurance format, four premier racing classes, fan walks, autograph sessions, and a full support schedule create four days of sports car action

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 21, 2026 – North America’s premier sports car racing series returns to Road America, July 30 through August 2, for the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

New for 2026, Sunday’s featured race expands to six hours. The longer format will place greater importance on driver changes, pit stops, tire management, fuel strategy, traffic, and team execution.

The change places Road America alongside some of IMSA’s best-known endurance races, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans.

Fans will see the fastest and most advanced sports cars in North America compete on Road America’s 4-mile, 14-turn circuit. The track’s long straightaways, high-speed corners, elevation changes, and heavy braking zones create passing opportunities and test every part of a race team.

Four Classes, One Race

The six-hour Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix will feature all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes competing at the same time.

Grand Touring Prototype: The fastest and most technologically advanced cars in the field. The GTP class includes hybrid-powered prototypes from several major manufacturers.

Le Mans Prototype 2: Purpose-built prototype racecars that combine speed, close competition, and a mix of professional and bronze-rated drivers.

GT Daytona Pro: Factory-supported teams and professional drivers competing in race-prepared cars based on production models.

GT Daytona: A large and competitive field of GT cars featuring professional and amateur driver combinations.

The result is constant action. Faster prototypes work through GT traffic while teams in every class race for their own victory. The speed differences, traffic, changing conditions, and six-hour distance will keep strategy in play until the final laps.

Nearly 20 manufacturers are represented across the IMSA weekend, including Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche.

A Full Weekend of Racing

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the centerpiece of a schedule that begins Thursday and continues through Sunday.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will compete in the Road America 120 on Saturday. The two-hour race features Grand Sport and Touring Car competition, with production-based cars racing closely throughout the field.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America will bring identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars to Road America for multiple races. With the cars closely matched, the results often come down to driver skill, braking, and racecraft.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will add two races featuring Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo machines competing in Pro, ProAm, Am, and Lamborghini Cup categories.

WeatherTech Championship practice begins Friday. Saturday includes additional practice, qualifying, the Road America 120, Porsche Carrera Cup competition, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing.

IMSA Welcome Party Opens the Weekend

The weekend begins with the IMSA Elkhart Lake Welcome Party on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. in downtown Elkhart Lake.

The gathering gives race fans and community members an opportunity to begin the weekend in the village before the main on-track schedule gets underway.

Fans Get Closer to the Action

The IMSA weekend is built around fan access. Guests can explore the paddock, watch teams work on the cars, see driver changes and pit preparations, and experience the atmosphere behind the scenes.

Scheduled fan opportunities include:

WeatherTech Championship Autograph Session: Fans can meet drivers Saturday afternoon at the team transporters in the paddock.

Open Grid and Fan Walks: Guests can walk among the cars before the Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Saturday and the WeatherTech Championship race on Sunday.

IMSA Driver Fan Forum: Drivers will take part in a fan forum Friday afternoon at the Road America Center.

Car Corral Laps: Corvette, Porsche, Lexus, and Lamborghini owners will have scheduled opportunities to take part in special on-track laps.

Mixed Car Parade Laps: Fans can purchase the opportunity to drive an eligible street vehicle around Road America at a controlled pace on Friday or Saturday.

Sunday Fan Track Walk: Fans are invited to remain at the facility after the final checkered flag for a track walk on the 4-mile circuit.

All activities and times are subject to change.

Family Activities and Fan Amenities

The Bank First Family Fun Zone will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Turn 1. Admission is free for children age 12 and younger with adult supervision. Activities include family entertainment, a balloon artist, and a free gift for registered children.

Public karting will be available at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex. Karts can reach speeds of up to 40 mph. Drivers must be at least 14 years old, and a parent or guardian must be present for participants under 18.

Fans can also play Road America’s free 18-hole disc golf course, shop at the Paddock Shop, use the weekend tram service, and choose from food and beverage locations throughout the facility.

Race coverage and public-address announcements can be heard around the property on RA FM 87.9.

Camping is available at more than 1,000 sites across Road America’s 640-acre property.

Premium viewing and hospitality options are also available at the Finish Line Tower, Turn 14, and Tufte Center.

Sunday Race and Broadcast Information

The Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix is scheduled to begin Sunday, August 2, at approximately 10:40 a.m. CT.

Live Peacock coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT and continues through 5 p.m. CT. The scheduled six-hour race window runs from approximately 10:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. CT.

WeatherTech Championship qualifying will stream live Saturday, August 1, beginning at approximately 3:20 p.m. CT on Peacock. Coverage of select support races will also be available through Peacock, IMSA.TV, and IMSA’s YouTube channel, subject to regional viewing restrictions.

Fans should check official IMSA and Road America schedules before the event, as broadcast and on-track times may change.

Tickets and Admission

Children 16 and under receive free general admission at the gate with a paying adult. Students can save $10 on admission at the gate by presenting a valid current-year student identification card.

Racing takes place rain or shine.

Tickets, camping, hospitality packages, and additional event information are available at roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223.