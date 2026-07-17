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Layne Riggs nabs second consecutive Truck pole of 2026 at North Wilkesboro

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Layne Riggs sped to his second consecutive NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole position of the 2026 season for the Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on Friday, July 17.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-truck, two-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots cycled around North Wilkesboro Speedway twice to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position. During the session, Riggs, who was the 10th-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session, utilized his two-lap qualifying trail to post his fastest lap at 121.503 mph in 18.502 seconds. The lap was enough for Riggs and his No. 34 Infinity Ford F-150 team to secure the top-starting spot for Saturday’s main event.

With the pole, Riggs, who currently leads this year’s regular-season standings by 44 points, achieved his sixth Craftsman Truck Series career pole for his 69th start and his second on a short track circuit. He has finished third and second in his two previous starts at North Wilkesboro over the last two seasons as he strives to finish an extra spot ahead while gaining more momentum towards his Chase run and contend for his first Truck title.

Riggs will share the front row with Carson Hocevar, the latter of whom was the fastest competitor in practice. Hocevar, who is making his 10th Truck start in the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports, posted the second-fastest qualifying lap at 121.503 mph in 18.518 seconds. Christopher Bell, who was the third-fastest competitor in practice and who is making his fifth Truck start of this season with Halmar Friesen Racing, qualified in third place with his fastest lap at 121.157 mph in 18.571 seconds. Corey Heim, winner of the 2024 Truck event at North Wilkesboro and who is making his sixth start of this season with TRICON Garage, will start in fourth place with a lap at 120.916 mph in 18.608 seconds. Giovanni Ruggerio rounded out the top-five starting spots.

Chase Elliott, Kaden Honeycutt, Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith (2025 Truck winner at North Wilkesboro) and Stewart Friesen completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively. Notably, Ryan Newman, who is piloting the No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing, will start in 25th place, and Shane van Gisbergen, who is making his third Truck start of 2026 this weekend in the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports, will start in 19th place. In addition, newcomers Kasey Kleyn and Donovan Strauss will start 31st and 32nd, respectively, while Tyler Ankrum, who currently occupies the 10th and final transfer spot to the Chase cutline, will start on the 12th row alongside Brenden Queen in 24th place.

With 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Landon Huffman and Timmy Hill were the two competitors who failed to qualify for the main event.

North Wilkesboro – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Layne Riggs, 121.608 mph, 18.502 seconds
  2. Carson Hocevar, 121.503 mph, 18.518 seconds
  3. Christopher Bell, 121.157 mph, 18.571 seconds
  4. Corey Heim, 120.916 mph, 18.608 seconds
  5. Giovanni Ruggiero, 120.870 mph, 18.615 seconds
  6. Chase Elliott, 120.792 mph, 18.627 seconds
  7. Kaden Honeycutt, 120.592 mph, 18.658 seconds
  8. Grant Enfinger, 120.527 mph, 18.668 seconds
  9. Chandler Smith, 120.340 mph, 18.697 seconds
  10. Stewart Friesen, 120.308 mph, 18.702 seconds
  11. Cole Butcher, 120.186 mph, 18.721 seconds
  12. Nick Leitz, 120.102 mph, 18.734 seconds
  13. Justin Haley, 119.981 mph, 18.753 seconds
  14. Tanner Gray, 119.738 mph, 18.791 seconds
  15. Jake Garcia, 119.636 mph, 18.807 seconds
  16. Landen Lewis, 119.433 mph, 18.839 seconds
  17. Dawson Sutton, 119.319 mph, 18.857 seconds
  18. Christian Eckes, 119.313 mph, 18.858 seconds
  19. Shane van Gisbergen, 119.306 mph, 18.859 seconds
  20. Andres Perez De Lara, 119.250 mph, 18.868 seconds
  21. Daniel Hemric, 119.231 mph, 18.871 seconds
  22. Ben Rhodes, 119.085 mph, 18.894 seconds
  23. Brenden Queen, 119.085 mph, 18.894 seconds
  24. Tyler Ankrum, 119.073 mph, 18.896 seconds
  25. Ryan Newman, 118.985 mph, 18.910 seconds
  26. Kris Wright, 118.558 mph, 18.978 seconds
  27. Ty Majeski, 118.434 mph, 18.998 seconds
  28. Mini Tyrrell, 118.303 mph, 19.019 seconds
  29. Luke Baldwin, 117.795 mph, 19.101 seconds
  30. Tyler Reif, 117.684 mph, 19.119 seconds
  31. Kasey Kleyn, 117.659 mph, 19.123 seconds
  32. Donovan Strauss, 117.059 mph, 19.221 seconds
  33. Nathan Nicholson, 116.822 mph, 19.260 seconds
  34. Corey LaJoie, 115.973 mph, 19.401 seconds
  35. Clayton Green, 115.090 mph, 19.550 seconds
  36. Frankie Muniz, 114.685 mph, 19.619 seconds

The 2026 Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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