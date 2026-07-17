Todd Gilliland returning to Front Row Motorsports for 2027 Cup season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) revealed that Todd Gilliland will be remaining with the organization as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor in the No. 34 Ford entry for the 2027 season.

The news comes as the 26-year-old Gilliland from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, is currently campaigning in his fifth consecutive full-time season as a competitor in NASCAR’s premier series. Through 20-scheduled starts this season, Gilliland has accumulated a single top-10 result after he finished in sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. With a total of 10 top-20 results and an average finishing result of 21.3, he is ranked in 24th place in the 2026 standings and is 93 points below the top-16 cutline to make the Chase with six regular-season events remaining this season.

Gilliland is also one of four competitors who remain in contention for this year’s In-Season Challenge tournament. For this upcoming weekend’s event at North Wilkesboro Speedway, he would need to finish ahead of Chase Elliott to be one of two finalists contending for the tournament’s $1 million prize next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gilliland graduated to the Cup Series division with Front Row Motorsports at the start of the 2022 season after he spent the previous five seasons competing in the Craftsman Truck Series division. Previously, he notched back-to-back ARCA Menards Series championships (2016 & 2017). His first career start was the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in mid-February 2022.

Since his first start, Gilliland has made a total of 164 Cup Series starts to date. Through his starts, he has accumulated two top-five results, 16 top-10 results, 172 laps led and an average-finishing result of 21.7. His best on-track result is a runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2025, and his best points result is 22nd in 2024.

Front Row Motorsports, the 2022 Truck Series championship-winning team and 2021 Daytona 500 race-winning team, currently fields three full-time entries: the No. 34 Ford for Todd Gilliland, the No. 4 Ford for Noah Gragson and the No. 38 Ford for Zane Smith. Smith inked a multi-year contract extension with FRM in October 2025. Plans for Gragson and the No. 4 team for 2027 remain to be determined.

With his plans for 2027 set, Todd Gilliland’s 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the upcoming Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The event is scheduled for this Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, PRN Radio, SiriusXM, and HBO MAX.