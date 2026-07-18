2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

NCTS RACE RECAP: NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

Event: Faith Fest 250 (250 laps / 156.25 miles)

Round: 15 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location: North Wilkesboro, NC

Date & Time: Saturday, July 18 | 1:00 PM ET

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 16th | Stage 1: 20th | Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 5th | Driver Points: 22nd | Owner Points: 7th

Key Takeaway: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team earned their third top-five finish in a row at North Wilkesboro Speedway. After starting in 16th-place, the No. 45 slid back in the opening stage. The team made adjustments to change the balance on the first two stops of the race, helping Lewis begin to move forward. In the final stage, the team moved into the top-10 and held their track position throughout the closing laps. Lewis crossed the finish line in fifth-place, notching his third top-five and fourth top-10 result of the season.

Landen Lewis’ Post-Race Thoughts: Interviewer: Landen Lewis comes home with a top-five run for Niece Motorsports. First of all, how are you feeling? You have your shoes off and you have ice under your feet. I know it’s very hot for you drivers today.

“Yeah, just mainly my feet, that’s the hardest part. But at the end of the day, it’s a great day for our J.F. Electric group. We fought hard all day long. Phil (Gould) did a great job getting me track position and just put me in a good spot to move up towards the end. I wish it honestly went another 100 laps. I thought we had a really good truck; it just kept getting better and better. This is a great day for us, and we’ll move onto IRP.”

Interviewer: You finished second at Lime Rock and had another top-five here at North Wilkesboro. How confident are you feeling, Landon?

“Well, it’s not just me, it’s my team, right? We’re all in this together. Obviously, I feel really good going into the next couple races, but it makes the team feel even better. We’ll keep moving on and plugging away and continue to just slowly work at it.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 42 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 30th | Stage 1: 21st | Stage 2: 11th

Finish: 12th | Driver Points: 26th | Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif and the DQS Solutions & Staffing team rallied from the rear of the field to pick up their best finish of the season at North Wilkesboro. Reif qualified in 30th-place, but drove through the field and passed several trucks on each run. As the track changed throughout the 250-lap event, the No. 42 came to life. Reif nearly capitalized on his first top-10 of the year, but made contact with a lapped competitor within 10 laps to go and received heavy nose damage. He settled for a 12th-place finish.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I think we were able to get a good finish today because we kept the truck clean. I don’t think I touched anything until lap 240, so that helped a lot with managing the tires and racing smart. Huge thanks to Landon Polinski and TJ Majors who were keeping me honest and making sure I kept line-wrapping all day. We were super fast on the bottom, and I had to stay disciplined all race long. They really helped me through that, and our No. 42 team brought me a really good truck. I think we should have been able to finish inside the top-five, but one bad restart and one bad incident with a lapper made the difference between a top-five and a 12th-place finish. I had a really good day, but want a little bit more.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 44 BLAC / GoKartMania Academy Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 20th | Stage 1: 14th | Stage 2: 7th

Finish: 23rd | Driver Points: 15th | Owner Points: 20th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the BLAC / GoKartMania Academy team experienced an up-and-down afternoon in North Wilkesboro. Rolling off from 20th, the No. 44 team made advancements through the opening stage. A strategy call to stay out and pick up points resulted in a seventh-place finish in stage two, aiding the team’s Chase bid. In the final run, Pérez de Lara fought an uphill battle with his seat burning in the overwhelmingly hot conditions. The driver was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m frustrated that we couldn’t get the result that we deserved because we had a fast BLAC / GoKartMania Chevy today. We had heat issues inside the truck, and I feel fine physically, but I had a burning sensation in the seat which hurt our pace at the end. We’re going to regroup and figure this stuff out, because we had a lot of potential and I feel like we showed it. I just wish things went our way out there today. Thanks to the team and all of my partners, we will be better in Indianapolis.”

About BLAC: BLAC is a technology and logistics company specializing in real-time tracking, asset visibility, and intelligent monitoring solutions for transportation, providing also location and condition data in real time for all shipments in the entire supply chain operations. With operations and coverage at an international level, BLAC provides advanced tracking technology designed to help companies reduce risk, improve operational control, and protect high-value cargo through real-time visibility and smart alert systems.

Through its innovative platform and 24/7 monitoring capabilities, BLAC supports businesses across multiple industries with scalable solutions focused on logistics security, transportation efficiency, and asset recovery. With years of experience in GPS tracking, supply chain visibility, and transportation security, BLAC continues to position itself as a trusted technology partner for companies seeking smarter and safer logistics operations.

About GoKartMania: GoKartMania is Mexico’s leading indoor go-kart track, a 100% Mexican company with a global presence. Their karts are of European origin and feature the most precise timing system. At GoKartMania, you’ll find activities for the whole family and a wide variety of race formats and activities.

GoKartMania is the ideal place for both beginners and seasoned motorsport enthusiasts. From a fun-filled, adrenaline-fueled afternoon with the family to competing in high-level series and championships, including position races, knockout format, endurance races, and karting clinics. They also offer birthday parties, team building activities, product launches, and much more.

No. 4 Nightclubs Suck Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Donovan Strauss | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 32nd | Stage 1: 30th | Stage 2: 36th

Finish: 36th | Driver Points: 79th | Owner Points: 32nd

Key Takeaway: Donovan Strauss and the Nightclubs Suck team had a challenging day in North Wilkesboro. Strauss started his NCTS debut race in 32nd-place, but made progress in the opening laps. On lap 14, another competitor sent the No. 4 for a spin on the backstretch, but the rookie maintained confidence with no damage. A cool shirt issue plagued Strauss early on and persisted throughout the rest of the afternoon. Strauss suffered heat exhaustion at the end of stage two, and brought his truck to a halt to seek medical attention. The team finished the race behind the wall in 36th, and Strauss was evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Donovan Strauss’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I am super proud of the effort from everyone on the No. 4 team today. I felt like my race craft was on par and I made smart decisions setting up passes. Unfortunately, my cool suit didn’t work from the start of the race and I was battling the heat to the best of my ability, but our race came to an end. It wasn’t the result I wanted, but I felt like the progression today was there and I’m looking forward to another opportunity to finish the deal. I had a lot of supporters today and I’m overly grateful for the amount of No. 4 shirts we had walking around. Huge thank you to Ty Martin, Clayton Wilson, and everyone at Nightclubs Suck for the opportunity, along with J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, Chevrolet, Greg Fowler, Josh Morris, and Cody Efaw. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

About Nightclubs Suck: Nightclubs Suck (NC❌) is a performance apparel brand built for endurance athletes who live differently. Founded in 2025 by two triathletes, Ty and Clayton, NC❌ was born out of a simple but powerful idea: that serious athletes shouldn’t have to choose between technical performance and great design. From faster splits to longer distances, we make gear that matches the 24/7 commitment of the endurance lifestyle. For those who earn their Saturday morning PRs on Friday night, this is for you. For those who endure.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).