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Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Report

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
North Wilkesboro Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report
North Wilkesboro Speedway 250
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Event: Race 15 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)
Length of Race: 250 laps over one hour, 42 minutes, 19 seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 9th, Finished 1st / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)
Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)
Chandler Smith (3rd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 3rd / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 1st

“All glory goes to God,” said Smith. “We’ve been in the valley the past few weeks and I was telling these guys, ‘God is good in the mountains, but he’s also good in the valleys.’ We’ve been in the valleys. Today we’re on the mountaintop. Either way, whether if we’re on the mountaintop or in the valley we’re going to keep raising Him. I just want to give all glory to him. He’s the source of where all blessings and all the trials flow, so I’m just grateful. We won last year with a truck that wasn’t great. This year, our truck was great and it reflected that.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 13th / Race Result: 2nd

“It was hot,” said Riggs. “Congratulations to the 38 team and Chandler (Smith). They’ve had some really tough races recently. I’m really proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports and the organization. A one-two finish again this year. We did it the right way this time with no controversy on this one. That first stage I was fighting tight and we freed it up. It was freer, but it just didn’t make any speed, so we really had to throw the wholesale at it to start the final stage. I was loose to start again and just kind of maintained. Once everyone else started falling off I was really good on the long run. We just didn’t have the fire off speed at the beginning of the run to hold my track position, but to come under green up to second I’m very happy and very proud of my team. We got Infinity Communications a good run. I wanted to get them a win, but I’m just happy for this whole organization. Those guys deserve it. They did a great job today.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

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