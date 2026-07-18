AUTODROMO OF MONTERREY BACK IN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK AS PART OF DIVISION 4

INDIANAPOLIS (July 18, 2026) – NHRA officials are excited to announce that Autodromo of Monterrey has returned to the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

Located in Apodaca, Nuevo León, Mexico, Autodromo of Monterrey is a popular multi-purpose facility, one that includes a standout dragstrip. Boasting a vast history and several events each year, the track returns to the NHRA Member Track Network after previously being affiliated with NHRA.

NHRA officials worked closely with the facility as the partnership came together, as well as Century Prime Global, which played an important role in Autodromo of Monterrey rejoining the NHRA family.

“Century Prime Global is honored to represent the Autodromo of Monterrey as we help bring an international NHRA racing event to Mexico,” Century Prime Global President Rudy Gutierrez said. ”Together, we are creating a historic milestone that celebrates Mexico’s rich motorsports heritage and inspires future generations to dream bigger, race faster, and make history.”

“The Autodromo of Monterrey team is excited to become an NHRA Member Track and help write a new chapter in the history of drag racing in Mexico,” Autodromo CEO Gilberto Jimenez said.

Autodromo of Monterrey is also part of NHRA’s expansive track network outside of the United States, joining 12 international tracks in Canada, Bahrain and Puerto Rico.

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Autodromo of Monterrey will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as they excitedly move into a new era for the facility.

“Division 4 has always represented more than just the South Central United States,” NHRA Division 4 Director Jonathan Johnson said. “It represents an international racing community. Having Autodromo of Monterrey join NHRA reinforces that commitment and opens an exciting new chapter for racers.

“This partnership is about more than hosting an event. It’s about investing in a passionate racing community, creating new opportunities for racers and working alongside a facility that shares NHRA’s commitment to delivering a first-class experience. Bringing NHRA Drag Racing back to Mexico is an exciting milestone for our racers, our fans and the future of the sport.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.