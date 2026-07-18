LANGDON, CAPPS & GLENN WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT SONOMA RACEWAY

Kalitta, Vandergriff and Vang all qualify No. 1 at Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

SONOMA, Calif. (July 18, 2026) – Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon rolled to another big Saturday in front of a capacity crowd at Sonoma Raceway, winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge as part of this weekend’s Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge.

Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, while Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Jordan Vandergrif (Funny Car) and Chris Vang (Pro Stock) qualified No. 1 at the 11th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Langdon and Kalitta have dominated the Saturday bonus race thus far, and it was the points leader who tasted success in Sonoma, getting the victory in a wild final against Clay Millican after going 4.491-seconds at 227.50-mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air dragster.

Langdon pedaled the car late in the run to sneak past Millican, giving the past world champion his fourth victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Remarkably, both Langdon and Kalitta have collected 17 championship bonus points in the Saturday specialty, but it was Langdon’s turn to shine this weekend.

“They told me not to pedal. I did, and the first thought that came to my mind was that I was going to be in so much trouble. But at the end of the day, it’s good to get another Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty win, which continues that success on Saturday,” Langdon said.

“It’s the consistency of what the Kalitta group has done the last couple years of going arounds on Sundays and taking advantage of opportunities and being able to be in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty on Saturday, and then just kind of, no pun intended, chipping away at it.”

Kalitta easily held on to the No. 1 spot for the third time this season thanks to Friday’s 3.714 at 337.07 in his 12,000-horsepower Aflac dragster. Langdon is second with a 3.714 at 336.49 and Tony Stewart qualified third after going 3.736 at 333.91 on Friday. Kalitta, the defending event winner and reigning world champion, has been special in Sonoma over the years and he’ll look for a Top Fuel-best seventh win in wine country on Sunday, opening eliminations against Millican.

“That was a great run for us. The thing just stayed straight and didn’t smoke the tires. It’s pretty tricky out there right now and I hope my guys have got a handle on that thing for tomorrow, but so far, so good,” Kalitta said. “We’ll just keep our heads down and try to get to the final. This is a real special place for me and really hope we can get something going tomorrow.”

The final of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Funny Car was also a wild one, as Capps skated past Jack Beckman in the final round with a run of 4.429 at 225.03 in his 12,000-horsepower NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra.

Both Capps and Beckman ran into trouble late in the run, but Capps pedaled it and slipped past his former teammate in an enjoyable duel for the fans. It is Capps’ first victory of the season in the bonus race and doing it at his home track in Sonoma meant even a little more for the Funny Car points leader and three-time world champion.

“As I said earlier, Guido [crew chief Dean Antonelli] is not going to be happy. I’m not looking forward to walking into the trailer because while it’s great money that Mission Foods puts up for this and the points are incredible, it could have been expensive. Guido would have been like, ‘You won $10,000, but if you had blown the body off it would have been $110,000. Thankfully that didn’t happen,” Capps said.

“I was just thinking about getting to the finish line first, and I didn’t know that [Beckman] was doing the same thing over there, getting sideways. I can’t wait to watch it. It’s got to be pretty epic to watch.”

Vandergriff’s impressive Friday run of 3.849 at 332.43 in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS handed the Funny Car newcomer his second top qualifier in his career. His John Force Racing teammate, Jack Beckman, took second with a 3.873 at 333.16 and Daniel Wilkerson qualified third thanks to a 3.899 at 327.66. Vandergriff will open eliminations against Jason Rupert and is full of confidence after making a strong run of 3.931 at 329.99 to close out qualifying on Saturday.

“We made some wholesale changes after Norwalk and they seem to be working out. We can push it a little bit and we’ve been really good these last three sessions,” Vandergriff said. “I think we’ve got a hot rod this weekend and it’s been a great weekend for us thus far. I love racing here.”

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn grabbed his third victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, defeating Norwalk winner Aaron Stanfield in the final round with a run of 6.526 at 210.14 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro.

It’s been a unique weekend in the category and Glenn admitted the car quite hasn’t been at its best, but he was thrilled with the victory and the potential to double-up with his first career win in Sonoma.

“Honestly, I felt like when I left and the whole run, it felt better than a 6.52. I was hoping to see a 6.51 or even a 6.50 out there. I feel like we’re not where we should be, especially compared to last year,” Glenn said.

“I know we were really fast last year and it’s hard to compare to that, but I feel like we should just be at least a couple of hundredths faster, especially looking at the weather and corrected numbers. Still, it’s good to win one of these [Mission Challenge events] and I hope we can do the same tomorrow. I really like the diamond [75th anniversary] Wally.”

Chris Vang stayed atop the field to earn a monumental first in his career, taking his first No. 1 qualifier thanks to Friday’s 6.498 at 209.04 in his Prestige Trailers Chevrolet Camaro. Rookie Cody Anderson took second with a 6.499 at 210.54 and Erica Enders qualified third on the strength of Friday’s 6.503 at 211.33.

For Vang, he also nets the $2,000 GESi Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier bonus, a day after getting $2,500 for the Deecell After Dark Low Qualifier bonus. He’ll open raceday against Mason McGaha, looking for his first career win.

“We’ve got good power down low and a good setup,” Vang said. “It takes a whole team to get this done.”

Eliminations for the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge begin at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

SONOMA, Calif. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 38th annual DENSO Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway, the 11th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.714 seconds, 337.07 mph vs. 14. Clay Millican, 4.203, 206.16; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.714, 336.49 vs. 13. Will Smith, 3.840, 326.32; 3. Billy Torrence, 3.726, 336.57 vs. 12. Shawn Reed, 3.806, 331.12; 4. Tony Stewart, 3.736, 333.91 vs. 11. Justin Ashley, 3.799, 334.32; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.744, 323.19 vs. 10. Antron Brown, 3.784, 324.59; 6. Maddi Gordon, 3.751, 336.49 vs. 9. Leah Pruett, 3.772,

327.98; 7. Jasmine Salinas, 3.751, 331.77 vs. 8. Josh Hart, 3.763, 336.82.

Funny Car — 1. Jordan Vandergriff, Chevy Camaro, 3.849, 332.43 vs. 16. Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 4.048, 316.67; 2. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.873, 333.16 vs. 15. Jeff Arend, Dodge Charger, 4.019, 315.27; 3. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.899, 327.66 vs. 14. Hunter Green, Charger, 4.006, 320.97; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.900, 330.07 vs. 13. Austin Prock, Mustang, 3.980, 322.19; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.903,

325.69 vs. 12. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.975, 326.48; 6. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.915, 325.92 vs. 11. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.966, 329.50; 7. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.917, 330.80 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.952, 327.82; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.934, 330.31 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.939, 332.10.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Tim Gibbons, 4.081, 297.55; 18. Dylan Winefsky, 4.450, 196.93.

Pro Stock — 1. Chris Vang, Chevy Camaro, 6.498, 209.88 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.564, 210.57; 2. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.499, 210.67 vs. 15. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.549, 211.36; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.503, 211.33 vs. 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.545, 210.21; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 211.30 vs. 13. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.533, 210.73; 5. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.516, 212.96 vs. 12. Stephen Bell,

Camaro, 6.530, 210.54; 6. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.516, 211.26 vs. 11. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.522, 210.41; 7. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.517, 211.16 vs. 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.520, 210.97; 8. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.520, 211.13 vs. 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.520, 210.80.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Joey Grose, 6.568, 208.62; 18. Alan Prusiensky, 6.626, 208.49.

SONOMA, Calif. — Saturday’s final results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 38th annual DENSO Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway.

Top Fuel Challenge — Shawn Langdon, 4.491 seconds, 227.50 mph def. Clay Millican, 4.646 seconds, 170.26 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.429, 225.03 def. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.865, 159.19.

Pro Stock Challenge — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.526, 210.14 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.537, 210.54.

SONOMA, Calif. — Final round-by-round results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 38th annual DENSO Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 4.274, 195.68 def. Antron Brown, 4.796, 177.60; Shawn Langdon, 3.913, 252.38 def. Maddi Gordon, 5.078, 138.48;

FINAL — S. Langdon, 4.491, 227.50 def. C. Millican, 4.646, 170.26.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.951, 318.92 def. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 4.081, 274.83; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.941, 329.26 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 4.860, 161.34;

FINAL — R. Capps, 4.429, 225.03 def. J. Beckman, 4.865, 159.19.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 210.80 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.545, 210.21; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.526, 211.16 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.517, 209.79;

FINAL — D. Glenn, 6.526, 210.14 def. A. Stanfield, 6.537, 210.54.