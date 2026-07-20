Bubba Wallace rallies for sixth-place result at North Wilkesboro

Bubba Wallace rallied from a disappointing outcome a week ago at EchoPark Speedway to notch a strong sixth-place run in the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, July 19.

The reigning Brickyard 400 champion from Mobile, Alabama, rolled off the starting grid in 26th place based on a qualifying metric formula due to the event’s on-track qualifying session being canceled by rain. Throughout the event’s first stage period that spanned 80 laps, Wallace kept his No. 23 Coca-Cola/23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry intact as he settled in 21st place at the stage’s conclusion.

After pitting for only two fresh tires during the first stage’s break period, Wallace lined up in sixth place when the event’s second stage period commenced on Lap 91. As the event transitioned into nighttime racing, he was scored in eighth place when a Lap 182 caution for a two-car incident that involved his teammate, Tyler Reddick, flew. The caution served as a big break for Wallace, who had not yet pitted as green flag pit stops had commenced, but allowed Wallace to be one of 12 competitors scored on the lead lap. After pitting with the lead lap field and restarting in sixth place on Lap 192, Wallace remained in the top-10 mark for the second stage’s remainder and claimed seven critical stage points by finishing in fourth place.

When the third and final stage period started with 175 laps remaining, Wallace, who restarted in fourth place, quickly overtook Chase Briscoe to move into third place. He maintained the spot in the early portions of this stage before he was eventually overtaken by Briscoe and Ryan Blaney on the track. During a late cycle of green flag pit stops that struck with 92 laps remaining after the front-runners Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano pitted, Wallace took advantage of the cycle by leading eight laps (365-372) before he pitted with 77 laps remaining.

Despite losing a lap during his green flag pit stop, Wallace used his fresh tires to navigate past the leaders Logano and Hamlin to cycle back on the lead lap. By then, he was scored the final competitor on the lead lap in fifth place. As the laps dwindled, Wallace tried to reel in Shane van Gisbergen for fourth place, but the former would be overtaken by Ty Gibbs. With sixth place in his possession, Wallace maintained the spot and he also remained as the final competitor on the lead lap for the event’s remainder when the checkered flag flew.

With his sixth-place result, Wallace achieved his 10th top-10 result of the 2026 season and his fourth over the previous eight-scheduled events. This year marks the first-ever season where Wallace notched 10 top-10 results through 20-scheduled events in a Cup season. While Sunday night’s event marked Wallace’s first Cup points-paying event at North Wilkesboro, he previously competed at the track for the series’ annual All-Star Race three times (2023-24, 2026). During the latter stretch, he recorded two top-six results and a runner-up result from 2023.

Prior to North Wilkesboro, Wallace was ranked in 13th place in the standings and scored 55 points above the top-16 cutline to be in contention for the 2026 Chase for the Cup. He was also coming off a difficult outcome at EchoPark Speedway after he had a runner-up result stripped due to going below the double yellow line zone on the backstretch on the final lap while making an evasive move while battling for the victory. The outcome demoted Wallace and his No. 23 Toyota team to being the final competitor scored on the lead lap in 29th place.

After North Wilkesboro, Wallace, who remains in 13th place in the standings, is 69 points above the cutline with five regular-season events remaining. As Wallace leaves North Wilkesboro pleased with the outcome, he shifts his focus towards next weekend’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400, the site of Wallace’s latest Cup victory to date from a year ago. With an average-finishing result of 11.2 and finishing in the top-nine mark in all but one of five Brickyard starts, including his 2025 victory, Wallace will strive to defend his crown-jewel victory that would enable him to gain even more momentum and build a bigger cushion towards making his third career Chase.

“All in all, a good night for the team,” Wallace said. “No yellow-line infractions. I get to keep my finishing position. It sets us up nice for the Brickyard next week, which we have a lot of confidence and momentum going to, so I’m excited for that. Just another clean race. I keep saying it, clean races, we average finishes of sixth to eighth. We’re not happy with that, but we know that’s good enough to lock ourselves into the Chase and go compete for a championship…Firing on all cylinders.”

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season for Bubba Wallace and his No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota team continue with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis motor Speedway next Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.