Joey Logano dominates for first elusive Cup victory of 2026 at North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano erased his feast-and-famine stretch through 20 events of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. His fortunes turned during the series’ 30-year return to North Wilkesboro Speedway by clinching a dominant and momentous victory in the Window World 450 on Sunday, July 19.

The three-time Cup Series champion from Middletown, Connecticut, led five times for a race-high 323 of 450-scheduled laps in an event where he started in 11th place based on a qualifying metric formula and generated competitive pace at the event’s start by navigating his way to the front. After accumulating eight stage points by finishing in third place at the first stage’s conclusion, Logano cycled through as the leader to start the second stage period, where he proceeded to lead 155 laps and capture the latter stage’s victory.

Logano continued to maintain control with a dominant car throughout the event’s third and final stage period. Then, a critical moment occurred for Logano as he pitted under green with 91 laps remaining, one lap after runner-up Denny Hamlin pitted. Following the pit stops, Logano managed to cycle back on the track in front of Hamlin. From there, Logano managed to keep pace in front of Hamlin and methodically navigate his way through lapped traffic as the laps dwindled. With Hamlin unable to execute his late-race challenge, Logano capped off his dominant run by notching a critical victory towards maintaining his 2026 Chase hopes and reigniting his on-track momentum for the remainder of this season.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a qualifying metric formula after on-track precipitation canceled the event’s qualifying session on Saturday, July 18. As a result, Ryan Blaney, winner of last weekend’s event at EchoPark Speedway, was awarded the pole position. Blaney, however, dropped to the rear of the field due to a power steering issue that needed to be addressed to his No. 12 Team Penske Ford entry. Therefore, Ty Gibbs, who was awarded the second-place starting spot, led the field to the start alongside teammate Christopher Bell.

Prior to the event, Ross Chastain was sent to the tail end of the field due to his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet entry failing inspection three times. In addition, Chastain was assessed a drive-through penalty through pit road at the event’s start and his car chief, David Fero, was ejected from the event.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Ty Gibbs, who opted to start on the outside lane, launched his No. 54 SiriusXM Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead through the frontstretch and he proceeded to lead teammates Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar and the field for a full cycle. As Gibbs led the first lap, Hocevar navigated his way into the runner-up spot over Bell while Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick dueled for fourth place in front of the field. Amid a series of early on-track jostling for spots, Ross Chastain served his pass-through penalty and Gibbs led by nearly four-tenths of a second through the fifth lap mark.

Through the first 10-scheduled laps, Gibbs was leading by four-tenths of a second over Hocevar while Bell, Jones and Reddick were racing in the top five ahead of Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Dillon, respectively. Behind, Chris Buescher occupied 11th place in front of William Byron, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell while Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Preece were scored in the top 20 ahead of Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry. Zane Smith, Connor Zilisch and Riley Herbst, respectively. Meanwhile, Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Cody Ware, Chad Finchum and Ross Chastain, the latter of whom was a lap down, rounded out the 37-car field.

Fifteen laps later, Gibbs slightly stretched his advantage to seven-tenths of a second over Bell. Behind, third-place Hocevar trailed by nearly two seconds while Jones occupied fourth place in front of Reddick, Loagno and Hamlin. As Gibbs proceeded to lead by a second over Bell by Lap 35, Logano and Reddick overtook Jones for fourth and fifth, respectively, as Elliott, van Gisbergen and Austin Dillon were in the top 10. Meanwhile, Larson, who qualified in 27th place, cracked the top-20 mark as he was racing in 20th place while Blaney, who was trying to carve his way from starting at the rear of the field, was mired in 26th place behind Alex Bowman.

On Lap 39, the event’s first caution flew due to John Hunter Nemechek, who was mired towards the rear of the field in 31st place, spinning in Turn 2 after he was hit in the left-rear area by Zane Smith. During the event’s first caution flew, nearly the entire field led by Gibbs pitted while Denny Hamlin, who was engaged in a tight three-wide battle with Elliott and Erik Jones towards the front, remained on the track. Following the pit stops and with mixed pit strategies ensuing, Gibbs exited pit road first, and he was followed by Bell, van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell, all of whom pitted for only two fresh tires. Logano, the first competitor who pitted for four fresh tires, followed suit ahead of Reddick, Jones, Larson, Hocevar and Elliott. Not long after, Larson pitted for a second time to have his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry addressed after he was hit on the right side by Connor Zilisch while trying to exit his pit stall while the latter was trying to enter his.

As the event restarted on Lap 48, Hamlin, who restarted on the outside lane, motored ahead with the lead for a full cycle as van Gisbergen navigated his way into the runner-up spot. As van Gisbergen proceeded to reel in Hamlin, McDowell occupied third place in front of a stacked field. Then on Lap 51, van Gisbergen dueled and overtook Hamlin through the backstretch to assume the lead. As van Gisbergen led his first lap on Lap 52, Gibbs battled and overtook McDowell for third place on Lap 53 just as Bell battled the latter for fourth place. Bell and Hocevar would overtake McDowell for top-five spots by Lap 55, and Gibbs started to challenge teammate Hamlin for the runner-up spot while van Gisbergen continued to lead in his No. 97 Wendy’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry.

Just past the Lap 60 mark, van Gisbergen was leading by three-tenths of a second over Gibbs while Hamlin, Hocevar, Logano and Bell all trailed by a second from third through sixth on the track, respectively. By then, McDowell slipped out of the top-10 mark and Logano navigated his way into third place ahead of Hamlin, Hocevar, Bell and Reddick. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe raced his way towards the latter half of the top-10 mark while van Gisbergen retained the lead by four-tenths of a second over a hard-charging Gibbs by Lap 70.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 80, Gibbs edged van Gisbergen at the start/finish line to capture his fourth Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Van Gisbergen settled in second ahead of Logano, Hamlin and Hocevar while Bell, Elliott, Briscoe, Cindric and Byron were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, 34 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Under the event’s first stage break period, the lead lap field led by Gibbs returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Gibbs retained the lead as he exited pit road ahead of Logano, van Gisbergen, Hamlin, Hocevar, Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Briscoe, Byron and Buescher. Amid the pit stops, Gibbs was sent to the tail end of the field for speeding on pit road.

The second stage period started on Lap 91 as Logano and van Gisbergen occupied the front row. At the start, Logano, who restarted on the outside lane, motored his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry ahead of van Gisbergen through the backstretch and cycled back to lead the next lap in front of the field. Van Gisbergen then tried to draw alongside Logano from the inside lane and they dueled for the following lap on Lap 93. After dueling with Logano for nearly two laps, van Gisbergen used a strong move in Turns 3 and 4 to reassume the lead. As van Gisbergen led Logano, Hocevar, Hamlin, Elliott, Wallace, Byron, Briscoe, Austin Dillon and Buescher were all racing in the top-10 mark. With a variety of on-track battles ensuing and multiple notables like Gibbs and Larson mired at the tail end of the field, van Gisbergen was leading by two-tenths of a second at the Lap 100 mark.

On Lap 112, Logano used the outside lane to gain a strong launch through the frontstretch and draw alongside van Gisbergen in a battle for the lead. Using the outside lane, Logano used the first two turns and the backstretch to reassume the lead for the following lap. As Logano started to build a steady lead over van Gisbergen, Hocevar trailed by more than a second in third place while Elliott and Wallace were racing in the top five ahead of Hamlin, Byron, Briscoe, Blaney and Buescher. Meanwhile, Bell was mired in 13th place behind Austin Dillon and Todd Gilliland while Reddick was racing in 18th place. Gibbs and Larson were mired in 30th and 32nd, respectively, as Logano extended his lead to more than a second at the Lap 125 mark.

At the Lap 140 mark, Logano had his advantage stand to nearly two seconds over Elliott while van Gisbergen trailed in third place by three seconds. Behind, Hamlin and Hocevar battled for fourth place while Wallace occupied sixth place in front of Briscoe, Blaney, Byron and Buescher. Meanwhile, Gibbs and Larson continued to be mired in 28th and 30th, respectively, while Connor Zilisch, Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain were lapped by the leader, Logano. Logano proceeded to lap 31st-place Cole Custer and had 30th-place Larson within his sights of lapping him. By the latter category, Logano was leading by more than two seconds over Elliott by Lap 150.

Through the Lap 165 mark, Logano added another second to his advantage as he was leading by more than three seconds over the new runner-up competitor, Denny Hamlin. Behind, Elliott trailed in third place by nearly five seconds as the latter also had fourth-place Briscoe slowly reeling in while van Gisbergen occupied fifth place. Meanwhile, Blaney carved his way up to sixth place in front of Hocevar, Wallace, Cindric and Byron while Austin Dillon, Buescher, Josh Berry, Bell and Gilliland were racing in the top-15 mark ahead of Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Reddick and Preece. With more names that included McDowell, Austin Hill, Zane Smith, Noah Gragson, Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs being lapped along with Larson, Logano continued to extend his lead to more than four seconds as both Bell and Buescher pitted under green.

Shortly after, pit strategies started to ignite as select names that included Byron, Cindric, Berry and Allmendinger, the latter of whom limped to his pit stall with a broken right-rear toe link, pitted their respective entries. Austin Dillon, Zilisch, Elliott and Gragson pitted by Lap 180 before Austin Hill and Briscoe pitted two laps later. Seconds later on Lap 182, the caution flew when Bowman turned down the track and collided into Reddick entering the backstretch while trying to make a move to enter pit road under green. The contact sent the latter two spinning below the backstretch as Bowman made contact with the inside wall. During the latest caution period and with the leaderboard shuffled, the field of 12 competitors scored on the lead lap led by Logano pitted and Logano exited pit road first ahead of Hamlin, Blaney, van Gisbergen and Hocevar. By then, numerous competitors that included Elliott, Byron, Buescher, Cindric, Bell and Austin Dillon were pinned a lap down due to all pitting and trying to cycle back on the lead lap prior to the Bowman-Reddick incident.

For the next restart on Lap 192, Logano rocketed away from Hamlin, teammate Blaney and the field from the outside lane through the frontstretch. Logano led the field for a full cycle for the next lap as Hamlin fended off Blaney, van Gisbergen and Hocevar for the runner-up spot. Van Gisbergen would then outduel Blaney and Hocevar for third place by Lap 195 while Wallace and Keselowski battled for sixth place in front of Gilliland, Suarez, Jones and a stacked field.

Following another caution that flew on Lap 198 when Bell got loose, bumped and sent Josh Berry wrecking backwards into the outside wall in Turn 4, the next restart on Lap 207 featured Logano motoring away from Hamlin from the outside lane for a second straight time, and the former retained the lead for a full lap while van Gisbergen challenged Hamlin for the runner-up spot. Van Gisbergen would then overtake Hamlin through the backstretch before Hocevar battled the former during the next lap. As Hocevar overtook van Gisbergen for second place, Hamlin and Blaney battled for fourth place in front of Keselowski, Wallace, Gilliland, Suarez, Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as Logano led by four-tenths of a second just past the Lap 210 mark.

At the event’s halfway mark on Lap 225, 16 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap as Logano was leading by more than a second over Hocevar. Behind, van Gisbergen, Hamlin, Blaney, Wallace, Keselowski, Gilliland, Briscoe and Suarez occupied the remaining top-10 spots ahead of Jones, Preece, Stenhouse, Gibbs, Ty Dillon and Cody Ware while McDowell was the first competitor scored a lap down in 17th place in front of Herbst, Byron and Elliott. Meanwhile, Larson, Chastain, Bell, Buescher, Austin Dillon, Bowman and Reddick were all mired a lap down in 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 29th, respectively.

By Lap 235, Logano stretched his lead to four seconds over Hocevar while Hamlin, who overtook van Gisbergen for third place two laps earlier, reeled in Hocevar for the runner-up spot. As Hamlin overtook Hocevar to move into the runner-up spot two laps later, teammate Briscoe was scored in seventh place behind Blaney and Wallace As Briscoe overtook both Wallace and Blaney to move into the top-five mark in fifth place, Logano had his lead over Hamlin slightly decrease to three seconds on Lap 245. Logano proceeded to stabilize his lead to more than three seconds over Hamlin on Lap 255 while Briscoe reeled in Hocevar for third place.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 265, Logano captured his first elusive Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Hamlin trailed by four seconds in the runner-up spot ahead of Briscoe, Wallace and van Gisbergen while Hocevar, Keselowski, Blaney, Gilliland and Suarez were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, 14 of 38 starters were scored on the lead lap. Meanwhile, names like Austin Dillon, Elliott, Larson and Byron were scored a lap down while Reddick, Bell, Buescher, Chastain and Bowman were scored two laps down.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

During the event’s second stage break period, the lead lap field led by Logano pitted for service that included four fresh tires, a full tank of fuel and any adjustments needed. Following the pit stops, Logano retained the lead by exiting pit road first, and he was followed by Hamlin, Briscoe, Wallace, Hocevar, van Gisbergen, Blaney, Keselowski, Gilliland and Suarez, respectively.

With 175 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Logano and Hamlin occupied the front row in front of Briscoe, Wallace, Hocevar, van Gisbergen and the field. At the start, Logano and Hamlin dueled for the lead through the first two turns. As Logano slightly pulled ahead from the outside lane through the backstretch, Hamlin tried to fight back from the inside lane in Turns 3 and 4, but Logano managed to motor ahead and move in front of Hamlin to lead the next lap.

As Logano transitioned to the inside lane to remain in front of Hamlin, Wallace motored his way into third place as Briscoe, van Gisbergen and Hocevar battled behind. With only 15 competitors scored on the lead lap, Keselowski and Blaney battled for seventh place while Suarez and Gibbs dueled for ninth place in front of Gilliland and Preece. While Wallace retained third place in front of Briscoe, van Gisbergen, Blaney and Hocevar, Logano retained the lead by half a second over Hamlin with 160 laps remaining.

With less than 150 laps remaining, Logano slightly increased his lead to more than a second over Hamlin. Behind, third-place Wallace trailed by more than two seconds while Briscoe and van Gisbergen raced in the top five ahead of Blaney, Keselowski, Gibbs, Hocevar and Suarez, respectively. Meanwhile, Larson was scored as the first competitor a lap down in 16th place while Suarez, Preece, Jones, Stenhouse and Ty Dillon rounded out the 15-car field scored on the lead lap. Amid the on-track battles, Logano retained the lead by nine-tenths of a second with 135 laps remaining. Logano continued to lead by more than a second over Hamlin with 120 laps remaining while Briscoe, Wallace and van Gisbergen remained in the top five ahead of Blaney, Keselowski, Gibbs, Gilliland and Hocevar.

Down to the final 110 laps, Logano maintained the lead by two seconds over Hamlin, and Briscoe retained third place while Blaney overtook Wallace for fourth place. Behind, van Gisbergen trailed Wallace in sixth place ahead of Keselowski, Gibbs, Gilliland, Suarez, Preece and Jones, all of whom were scored on the lead lap, while Hocevar was lapped while dropping to 13th place. By then, Larson, Byron, Austin Dillon and Elliott were also mired a lap down while Bowman, Bell, Buescher and Chastain were pinned three laps behind. In addition, Reddick, who was mired in 32nd place, was scored four laps behind as Logano led by a second over Hamlin with 100 laps remaining.

Then with 92 laps remaining, a late cycle of green flag pit stops commenced as Hamlin, who trailed Logano by a second in the runner-up spot, pitted his No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE entry. Logano then pitted his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry from the lead a lap later. As Logano managed to blend back on the track in front of Hamlin following their respective pit stops, more names that included Blaney, Hocevar, Preece and Ty Dillon pitted their respective entries. Soon after, Blaney was penalized with a pass-through penalty through pit road for speeding on pit road. While Hamlin tried to reel in Logano on the track, Briscoe and van Gisbergen along with Gilliland pitted with within the final 85-lap mark.

With 80 laps remaining, Wallace, who has yet to pit, was leading ahead of Keselowski, Gibbs, Suarez and Jones, with the latter five being scored on the lead lap. Meanwhile, Logano and Hamlin were mired a lap down in sixth and seventh, respectively, before both overtook Wallace to cycle back on the lead lap two laps later. Wallace then pitted his No. 23 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry XSE entry from the lead another lap later. As Ty Gibbs pitted with nearly 75 laps remaining, Keselowski, who had yet to pit, was leading while Logano retained fourth place in front of a hard-charging Hamlin.

With 71 laps remaining, Keselowski pitted from the lead. Another lap later, Logano overtook Suarez, who had yet to pit, on the track to cycle back as the leader. Hamlin followed suit in second place during the next lap as he trailed Logano by only three-tenths of a second with 68 laps remaining. With Hamlin starting to gain momentum and slowly reel in Logano while diving through the turns to gain strong launches on the straightaways, Logano, who navigated his way through heavy lapped traffic, retained the lead by six-tenths of a second with 60 laps remaining. By then, only the top-five competitors that included Logano, Hamlin, Briscoe, van Gisbergen and Wallace were scored on the lead lap while Gibbs was the first competitor a lap down in sixth place.

As the event reached its final 50-lap mark, Logano continued to lead by half a second over Hamlin as Hamlin continued to struggle to reel in Logano. Behind, Briscoe retained third place despite trailing the lead by four seconds while van Gisbergen occupied fourth place in front of Wallace, with the latter two training by 14 seconds. Meanwhile, Gibbs, who cycled back on the lead lap by overtaking Logano nearly 10 laps earlier, retained sixth place while Gilliland was scored the first competitor a lap down in seventh place. Keselowski, Preece, Suarez, Hocevar and Blaney were mired a lap down while racing from eighth to 12th on the leaderboard while Austin Dillon was scored the first competitor two laps down in 13th place.

Down to the final 35 laps, Logano stretched his lead to a second over Hamlin. Behind, Briscoe continued to trail in third place by six seconds while van Gisbergen, Gibbs and Wallace trailed by double-digit marks within the top-six spots and as the last trio of competitors on the lead lap. As Logano methodically cycled his way through a handful of lapped traffic, he also stabilized his lead to nine-tenths of a second over Hamlin with 25 laps remaining. As Gibbs fiercely battled van Gisbergen to claim fourth place, Keselowski was scored the first competitor a lap down in seventh place while Logano, who was approaching more lapped traffic and having issues navigating past the lapped competitor of Riley Herbst, had his lead decrease to half a second over Hamlin with 15 laps remaining.

With 10 laps remaining, Logano, who managed to navigate numerous lapped competitors that included Herbst, Bell, Nemechek and Bowman, continued to lead by four-tenths of a second over Hamlin. As Logano continued to smoothly and methodically navigate his way around North Willkesboro despite being mired in lapped traffic, Hamlin continued to struggle with executing the mark to reel in and narrow his deficit as the latter led by seven-tenths of a second with five laps remaining.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Logano, who was clear of lapped traffic, remained in the lead by eight-tenths of a second over Hamlin. With Hamlin unable to mount a final lap charge nor reel in his deficit, Logano smoothly cycled around North Wilkesboro Speedway for a final time before he cycled back to the frontstretch and claimed the checkered flag by eight-tenths of a second.

With the victory, Logano notched his 38th NASCAR Cup Series career victory in his 636th start, his seventh on a short track venue and his first series’ victory since Texas Motor Speedway in early May 2025. He has also won at least a single event through 16 Cup seasons and recorded the third victory of 2026 for both Team Penske and the Ford manufacturer. While Logano became the first competitor to win at North Wilkesboro Speedway since the track’s return as a points-paying event since September 1996, his victory this season marks his second win at the historic venue after he won at Wilkesboro during the series’ non-points All-Star Race in 2024.

Prior to North Wilkesboro, Logano finished as high as third on the track twice, but was mired with an average-finishing result of 19.75 and had finished 30th or worse seven times through 20 events. He was also ranked in 17th place in the standings and scored eight points below the top-16 cutline to be in Chase contention. After winning at North Wilkesboro and accumulating the stage points through the first two stage periods, he jumped two spots to 15th place and is 49 points above the cutline with five regular-season events remaining on the schedule.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“A win anywhere at this point, would’ve sounded great, but coming here to North Wilkesboro’s awesome,” Logano said on the frontstretch on TNT Sports. “What a great car. [Crew chief] Paul Wolfe, what a great car he put together for us today. I just was able to execute a smooth race. Everyone on pit road did a good job. Engine at Roush Yates was good. Gosh, it just feels good to get back in Victory Lane. It’s been a tough year.”

I just think it’s something that clicks for us [at North Wilkesboro],” Logano added. “Paul put together a good car. I feel like I know exactly what I need to go fast around this place and he’s able to give it to me. I knew coming into this weekend, I said, ‘We got to capitalize on the points.’ A win is great, but we really need the points. [I] really capitalized on those [factors] tonight. The pressure was there, for sure. Denny got really good there the last run. Honestly, it was whoever was out front was gonna win the race that last run. We were pretty dominant most of the race, but as the race went along, Denny got better there that last run. [I] Just did a decent job keeping up the track. They did a good job keeping up.”

Denny Hamlin, who led nine laps, settled in the runner-up spot for his seventh top-two result of the 2026 season. Ironically, Hamlin finished second to Logano during the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Amid this year’s loss, Hamlin applauded Logano’s dominant performance and congratulated the latter on pit road.

“You just got to compliment [Logano and his team] on a great day and a great drive,” Hamlin said. “They were really good. There was a lot of times where I felt like my car was kind of close where it needed it to be and [I was] just a smidge off. It was a great battle. At least, [I] could keep [Logano] honest there, but he had a lot of speed and never really gave up on the short run or long runs. Great job by our whole Progressive team to keep us in the ballgame, but yeah, we’ll have to regroup.”

Chase Briscoe navigated his way from starting 30th to finish third for his eighth top-five result of the 2026 season. Ty Gibbs, who led 47 laps, finished in fourth place for his ninth top-five result of this season while Shane van Gisbergen tied his career-best result on an oval circuit by notching a stellar fifth-place run while also leading 49 laps in the process.

Bubba Wallace, who led eight laps and started 26th, notched his 10th top-10 result of the 2026 campaign by finishing as the final competitor on the lead lap in sixth place. Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Preece, all of whom ended up a lap down, completed the top 10 in the final running order.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney finished as the first competitor scored two laps down in 11th place, but he outdueled Christopher Bell on the track by eight spots (Bell finished 19th). In addition, Gilliland outdueled Elliott by nine spots (Elliott finished 17th). As a result, both Blaney and Gilliland will square off against one another for this year’s In-Season Challenge’s prize of $1 million next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This event featured 17 lead changes for nine different leaders, and five cautions for 43 laps.

Following the 21st event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Denny Hamlin continues to lead the regular-season standings by 68 points over Tyler Reddick, 87 over Ryan Blaney, 134 over Ty Gibbs and 208 over Chase Elliott.

Results:

Joey Logano, 323 laps led, Stage 2 winner Denny Hamlin, nine laps led Chase Briscoe, five laps led Ty Gibbs, 47 laps led, Stage 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen, 49 laps led Bubba Wallace, eight laps led Brad Keselowski, one lap down, seven laps led Todd Gilliland, one lap down Daniel Suarez, one lap down, one lap led Ryan Preece, one lap down Ryan Blaney, two laps down, one lap led William Byron, two laps down Carson Hocevar, two laps down Austin Cindric, two laps down Kyle Larson, two laps down Ty Dillon, two laps down Chase Elliott, three laps down Riley Herbst, three laps down Christopher Bell, three laps down Chris Buescher, three laps down Erik Jones, three laps down Zane Smith, three laps down Austin Dillon, four laps down Michael McDowell, four laps down Noah Gragson, four laps down Alex Bowman, four laps down Ross Chastain, four laps down Cole Custer, four laps down Cody Ware, four laps down Tyler Reddick, five laps down John Hunter Nemechek, five laps down Connor Zilisch, seven laps down Austin Hill, eight laps down Ricky Stenhouse Jr., eight laps down Chad Finchum – OUT, Rear Gear Josh Berry – OUT, Accident AJ Allmendinger – OUT, Suspension

Next on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, July 26, and air at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM, and HBO MAX.