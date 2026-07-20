Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCS Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

North Wilkesboro Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

North Wilkesboro 450

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Event: Race 23 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 18th, Finished 8th / Running, completed 449 of 450 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 29th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 447 of 450 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 31st, Finished 25th / Running, completed 446 of 450 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (23rd)

Zane Smith (24th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 15th / Stage Two: 9th / Race Result: 8th

“Overall, that was just a very solid night for us,” said Gilliland. “I’m pretty happy with how we unloaded. My crew chief felt pretty confident and we worked hard the whole weekend, and I feel like we got it closer to where we needed to be. It was a completely different short track package for us, and I’m excited for here and then something similar maybe like Richmond and places like that. We’ll keep chipping away, but I’m really proud of my team for digging in. What we’ve had here hasn’t been good and just going out on an island and, luckily, it was a little bit better.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 29th / Stage Two: 28th / Race Result: 22nd

“Tough one out there today, that was miserable inside the car with the heat,” said Smith. “Proud of my guys for helping us gain some positions there towards the end. We ran pretty good at the Brickyard last year, hoping we can get back on that swing of things we had in May and June and start competing up front again.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 26th / Stage Two: 25th / Race Result: 25th

“Tough night for our No. 4 A&W Ford Mustang Dark Horse, but I’m proud of the team for fighting through it and making adjustments all race,” said Gragson. “We lost some power late but kept digging and will take what we learned to come back stronger next week.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.