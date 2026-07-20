JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NORTH WILKESBORO, DELIVERING ROUSH YATES ENGINES’ 400TH NASCAR CUP SERIES POINTS WIN

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – July 20, 2026 – Team Penske’s Joey Logano won Sunday’s Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, earning his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2026 season and the 38th win of his Cup Series career. Logano’s triumph marked Ford Racing’s second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory following Ryan Blaney’s win at Atlanta, while also delivering the 400th NASCAR Cup Series points win for Roush Yates Engines.

“Congratulations to Roger, Mike, Paul, Joey and everyone at Team Penske on the win at North Wilkesboro,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “To earn our 400th NASCAR Cup Series points win is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the dedication of everyone at Roush Yates Engines, Ford Racing, and our race teams over the years. Joey and the No. 22 team put together a strong performance throughout the race and we’re proud to provide the horsepower that helped deliver Ford Racing’s second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.”

“It was just a solid race car. I knew in practice that the car had speed and the balance was really loose. When you have that, its like, ‘OK, if we get the balance right, this thing is really fast, I think.’ So, they did a good job dialing it in overnight and putting it in position at the end of the first stage. That’s when we finally got where we needed to be and was able to just set sail up front. It was just a really solid race car. I was lucky to get to drive this one today and really just being able to manage a lot of things inside the car, so I’m proud of Paul Wolfe. He does a good job. We tested twice over the offseason here when they were testing all of the other stuff with the rules packages and stuff, so just a really good tester,” commented Logano.

After Saturday’s qualifying session was rained out, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s Window World 450 based on the NASCAR rule book. However, Blaney was forced to start from the rear of the field after adjustments to the power steering on his No. 12 Ford before the race. As Blaney worked his way back to the front of the field, teammate Joey Logano steadily climbed into contention after starting 11th. While Ty Gibbs claimed the opening stage, Logano remained among the leaders throughout the first 80 laps and collected valuable stage points with a third-place finish before taking control during the middle portion of the race.

Despite multiple pit strategy cycles and late pressure from Denny Hamlin, Logano maintained control throughout the final stage after winning Stage 2 to sweep the race’s final two segments. The No. 22 team continued to execute on pit road and on restarts, allowing Logano to lead a race-high 323 of 450 laps and hold off Hamlin by 0.376 seconds to secure his first victory of the season. The victory also marked the 400th NASCAR Cup Series points win for Roush Yates Engines.

Three additional Ford Racing drivers finished inside the top 10, with RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski finishing seventh, Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland eighth and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece 10th.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Brickyard 400, where Ford Racing will look to extend its winning streak to three consecutive races.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Racing in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.