Graphics615 Partners With Rick Ware Racing

Official Printing Partner of Tennessee Titans Goes Racing With RWR

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 20, 2026) – Graphics615, a creative print, design and mailing company that is the official printing partner of the Tennessee Titans, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and will be featured across the team’s diverse motorsports portfolio.

The Nashville-based organization is now the official printing partner of RWR, with Graphics615 serving as a major associate partner on RWR entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship and grassroots Late Model racing.

In this multiyear agreement, Graphics615 will leverage its role with RWR to build a franchising model where the personalized services and tailored marketing strategies that have made the company so successful in Nashville and its surrounding communities can be recreated in other metropolitan areas.

“Graphics615 has built a tremendous reputation by delivering quality work and outstanding service, and they’ve reached a point where they’re ready to grow beyond their home market,” said team owner Rick Ware. “With the scale of our racing program, we can help introduce their brand to new audiences and create business opportunities in markets across the country and around the world. That’s the kind of partnership we strive to build at RWR.”

With involvement in seven different racing series that touch 26 states and seven countries, RWR delivers unmatched scope and value to its partners.

“Rick Ware Racing gives us a unique platform that reaches a wide variety of audiences across multiple motorsports disciplines in markets throughout the United States and beyond,” said Jeffrey Dillard, chief operating officer, Graphics615. “As we grow our business and develop our franchising model, it’s important that we align ourselves with organizations that share our entrepreneurial mindset. This partnership helps tell our story while creating new opportunities to build relationships in communities where Graphics615 can make a positive impact.”

Even in an increasingly digital world, print remains an essential component of successful marketing campaigns. It augments the speed and efficiency of digital with tangibility that earns trust and improves brand recall.

“Social media builds reach and engagement, and print deepens trust and keeps brands memorable. Racing really embodies this,” Dillard added.

“Social media is a massive component for teams and their personalities and the brands aligned with them to reach fans, but then at the track, that reach becomes real, from fans getting hero cards signed in the garage or out at the merch rig, to signage directing fans to experiential events, and then QR codes and coupons at those events that activate the fan connection.

“That’s what we do at Graphics615. We help brands turn outreach into engagement, and we’re proud to partner with Rick Ware Racing to drive that point home.”

To learn more about Graphics615, please contact sales@graphics615.com or call 615-370-5005.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.