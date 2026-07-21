The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 26, at 2:00 pm ET on TNT Sports, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap at 183.165 mph (49.136 secs), and Bubba Wallace survived two overtime shootouts and a late fuel-mileage battle with Kyle Larson to win the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after North Wilkesboro Speedway

Rank Driver Points Ldr Next +/- Chase Cutoff Race Wins Stage Wins Starts Top 5 Top 10 1 Denny Hamlin 842 0 0 Clinched 4 5 21 11 13 2 Tyler Reddick 774 -68 68 Clinched 5 1 21 10 13 3 Ryan Blaney 755 -87 19 Clinched 2 4 21 4 15 4 Ty Gibbs 708 -134 47 246 1 4 21 9 14 5 Chase Elliott 634 -208 74 172 2 2 21 5 8 6 Kyle Larson 616 -226 18 154 0 4 21 8 11 7 Carson Hocevar 598 -244 18 136 1 0 21 5 8 8 Chase Briscoe 587 -255 11 125 1 0 21 8 10 9 Chris Buescher 585 -257 2 123 0 0 21 2 10 10 Christopher Bell 574 -268 11 112 0 3 21 8 9 11 Daniel Suarez 558 -284 16 96 1 1 21 2 6 12 William Byron 546 -296 12 84 0 3 21 4 9 13 Bubba Wallace 531 -311 15 69 0 2 21 3 10 14 Shane Van Gisbergen 516 -326 15 54 2 1 21 5 7 15 Joey Logano 511 -331 5 49 1 1 21 3 7 16 Austin Cindric 495 -347 16 33 0 1 21 1 4

Track & Race Information for the Brickyard 400

Season Race #: 22 of 36 (July 26, 2026)

Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Banking/Turns (all four): 9 degrees

Banking/Straights: 0 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,330 feet

Backstretch Length: 3,300 feet

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Brickyard 400

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles

Stage 1 Length: 50 laps

Stage 2 Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)

Final Stage Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

FRIDAY, JULY 24

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM: NOAPS PRACTICE

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: NCS PRACTICE

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM: AMS PRACTICE

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM: AMS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (TIMED – 20 MINUTES)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE

4:05 PM – 5:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

5:25 PM: AMS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

5:30 PM: AMS RACE (150 LAPS, 102.9 MILES)

7:40 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

8:00 PM: NCTS RACE (STAGES 60/120/200 LAPS = 137.2 MILES)

SATURDAY, JULY 25

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

3:25 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

4:00 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES )

SUNDAY, JULY 26

1:30 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

2:00 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 50/100/160 LAPS = 400 MILES )

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), ARCA Menards Series (AMS)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This week features Todd Gilliland versus Ryan Blaney. The winner will be crowned after the Brickyard 400 and will receive $1 million.

DATE ROUND LOCATION TIME NETWORK June 28 Round 1 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 5 Round 2 Chicagoland Speedway 6 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 12 Round 3 EchoPark Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 19 Round 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 26 Champions Round Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET TNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The first starting position is the most proficient in the field. At a 17.24% winning percentage, it has produced more winners (five) than any other starting position at Indianapolis in the NCS: Kevin Harvick (2003, 2019), Jimmie Johnson (2008), Ryan Newman (2013), and Kyle Busch (2016).

Three of the 17 Cup Series race winners are active this weekend, each with one win. They are Bubba Wallace (2025), Kyle Larson (2024), and Brad Keselowski (2018).

Joey Logano leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with two, and Hamlin leads all active drivers in top fives with six.

The Driver Picks for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway