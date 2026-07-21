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The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 26, at 2:00 pm ET on TNT Sports, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap at 183.165 mph (49.136 secs), and Bubba Wallace survived two overtime shootouts and a late fuel-mileage battle with Kyle Larson to win the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after North Wilkesboro Speedway

RankDriverPointsLdrNext+/- Chase CutoffRace WinsStage WinsStartsTop 5Top 10
1Denny Hamlin84200Clinched45211113
2Tyler Reddick774-6868Clinched51211013
3Ryan Blaney755-8719Clinched2421415
4Ty Gibbs708-134472461421914
5Chase Elliott634-20874172222158
6Kyle Larson616-226181540421811
7Carson Hocevar598-24418136102158
8Chase Briscoe587-255111251021810
9Chris Buescher585-25721230021210
10Christopher Bell574-26811112032189
11Daniel Suarez558-2841696112126
12William Byron546-2961284032149
13Bubba Wallace531-31115690221310
14Shane Van Gisbergen516-3261554212157
15Joey Logano511-331549112137
16Austin Cindric495-3471633012114

Track & Race Information for the Brickyard 400

Season Race #: 22 of 36 (July 26, 2026)
Track Length: 2.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Banking/Turns (all four): 9 degrees
Banking/Straights: 0 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,330 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,300 feet

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Brickyard 400

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 50 laps
Stage 2 Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)
Final Stage Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

FRIDAY, JULY 24
12:00 PM – 12:50 PM: NOAPS PRACTICE
1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: NCS PRACTICE
1:00 PM – 1:45 PM: AMS PRACTICE
2:00 PM – 2:20 PM: AMS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (TIMED – 20 MINUTES)
3:00 PM – 3:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE
4:05 PM – 5:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
5:25 PM: AMS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
5:30 PM: AMS RACE (150 LAPS, 102.9 MILES)
7:40 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
8:00 PM: NCTS RACE (STAGES 60/120/200 LAPS = 137.2 MILES)

SATURDAY, JULY 25
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
3:25 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
4:00 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES )

SUNDAY, JULY 26
1:30 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
2:00 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 50/100/160 LAPS = 400 MILES )
*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), ARCA Menards Series (AMS)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This week features Todd Gilliland versus Ryan Blaney. The winner will be crowned after the Brickyard 400 and will receive $1 million.

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket
DATEROUNDLOCATIONTIMENETWORK
June 28Round 1Sonoma Raceway3:30 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 5Round 2Chicagoland Speedway6 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 12Round 3EchoPark Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 19Round 4North Wilkesboro Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 26Champions RoundIndianapolis Motor Speedway2 p.m. ETTNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The first starting position is the most proficient in the field. At a 17.24% winning percentage, it has produced more winners (five) than any other starting position at Indianapolis in the NCS: Kevin Harvick (2003, 2019), Jimmie Johnson (2008), Ryan Newman (2013), and Kyle Busch (2016).

Three of the 17 Cup Series race winners are active this weekend, each with one win. They are Bubba Wallace (2025), Kyle Larson (2024), and Brad Keselowski (2018).

Joey Logano leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with two, and Hamlin leads all active drivers in top fives with six.

The Driver Picks for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  • Denny Hamlin – One pole, six top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 13.882.
  • Kyle Larson – One win, three top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 12.375.
  • Ryan Blaney – One top five, three top 10s, an average finish of 16.375.
  • Christopher Bell – One top five, two top 10s, an average finish of 8.000.
  • Tyler Reddick – One pole, one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 13.000.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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