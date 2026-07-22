NASCAR stars pulling double-duty efforts at Indianapolis

A trio of NASCAR’s rising prospects will be pulling double-duty driving roles between this upcoming weekend’s NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series festivities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) between July 24-26.

The first is Harrison Burton, the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner at Daytona International Speedway from Huntersville, North Carolina. Burton is scheduled to make his 22nd start of this year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season in the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Supra entry, his full-time ride, at Indianapolis this upcoming Saturday, July 25. A day prior, he will return to the Craftsman Truck Series division in a one-race appearance and pilot the No. 5 Ruedebusch Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry for TRICON Garage at Lucas Oil IRP.

Burton’s Truck return at IRP, which was revealed by TRICON Garage through social media on July 21, will mark his first appearance in the series since Sonoma Raceway in June 2022. He has made a total of 40 starts in the series, during which he recorded a pole position at Iowa Speedway in June 2018, 11 top-five results, 18 top-10 results, 88 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.5. His best on-track result is third, which he achieved six times while competing for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), and his best points result is 12th during his lone full-time campaign in the series with KBM in 2019.

Friday night’s Truck event is scheduled to mark Burton’s first-ever start at IRP as he contends for his first series’ victory. He is also set to become the eighth competitor to drive TRICON’s No. 5 Toyota entry at least once throughout the 2026 season. The No. 5 entry is currently ranked in 15th place in the owner’s standings and it went to Victory Lane once with Corey Heim at Darlington Raceway this past March. Burton will then compete in Saturday’s O’Reilly event at Indianapolis with Sam Hunt Racing, where he finished 18th a year ago while driving for AM Racing. This season, he is ranked in 20th place in the standings and has recorded a single top-10 result and an average-finishing result of 22.5 through 21-scheduled starts this season.

Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Burton is not the only O’Reilly competitor who is competing in two NASCAR national touring series events between Indianapolis and IRP this upcoming weekend. Nick Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion and 2023 Truck Series Rookie of the Year from Miami, Florida, will also be pulling double-duty efforts. For Friday’s Truck event at Lucas Oil IRP, Sanchez will drive the No. 77 Delaware Life Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports. The following day, he will make his fourth O’Reilly start with Peterson Racing and in the No. 87 Chevrolet Camaro entry at Indianapolis.

Sanchez, whose announcement of competing at IRP was made by Spire on July 21, will make his first Truck start since he competed with Spire at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2025. After winning the 2022 ARCA title, the Miami native spent the next two seasons (2023-24) as a full-time Truck competitor, in which he competed for Rev Racing. During his two-year stint, he achieved two victories in 2024 (Daytona International Speedway & Charlotte Motor Speedway) a combined seven poles, 13 top-five results, 26 top-10 results and 391 laps led. He also made the Playoffs during both seasons and finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the final standings.

Within his Truck starts, Sanchez made two series’ starts at IRP, where he finished 11th in 2023 and 10th in 2024. He then graduated to a full-time driving role with Big Machine Racing in the O’Reilly division in 2025 and competed in the first seven events with AM Racing this season before the latter team ceased operations by mid-May. Sanchez was then announced in early June to drive the No. 87 Peterson Racing Chevrolet entry for a total of four O’Reilly events this season. During his three previous starts, he finished 23rd at Pocono Raceway, 12th at Chicagoland Speedway and 19th at EchoPark Speedway, respectively, in which he nearly won the latter event until he was involved in an incident on the final lap.

Entering Friday’s IRP event, Sanchez is scheduled to become the seventh competitor to pilot Spire’s No. 77 Chevrolet entry once. The No. 77 entry is currently ranked in ninth place in the owner’s standings and it went to Victory Lane once with Carson Hocevar at Texas Motor Speedway this past May. Saturday is scheduled to mark Sanchez’s fourth O’Reilly start of the 2026 and his second ever at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after he finished 33rd a year ago.

Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Compared to both Burton and Sanchez, Kaden Honeycutt, the 2024 CARS Pro Late Model Tour champion from Willow Park, Texas, will not be competing at both Indianapolis and Lucas Oil IRP across multiple NASCAR national touring series divisions. Instead, he will be competing in two series at the latter venue. On Friday, Honeycutt will make his second ARCA Menards Series start of this season while driving the No. 17 Cook Racing Technologies Toyota Camry entry. He will then cap off his run at Lucas Oil IRP by hopping into his full-time ride in the Truck division, the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry for TRICON Garage.

Honeycutt’s first ARCA start of this season occurred at Watkins Glen International with Cook Racing Technologies in May, where he proceeded to win in the ARCA division for the first time ever. Hours later, he notched his first Truck career victory at The Glen. The Texan is campaigning in his second full-time stint in the latter series and first with TRICON. Through 15-scheduled Truck starts, Honeycutt has achieved a victory at The Glen, three poles, nine top-five results, 10 top-10 results, 94 laps led and an average-finishing result of 9.8. He is also ranked in second place in the driver’s standings and trails points leader Layne Riggs, the reigning Truck IRP event winner, by 59 points.

Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Honeycutt finished 14th in his first and only Truck start at IRP to date from a year ago. He also competed at IRP in the ARCA division in 2018, where he finished 18th while driving for Empire Racing. He will compete in a field of 36 competitors during this Friday’s ARCA event, with the event being a combined event between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East divisions.

The 2026 LiUNA 150 at Lucas Oil IRP is scheduled to occur on Friday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM. The 2026 TSport 200 will follow suit at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

The 2026 Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will occur on Saturday, July 25, at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM. The 2026 Brickyard 400 will cap off NASCAR’s festivities at Indianapolis on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.