Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Indianapolis Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 2.5 miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Race Date: July 26th, 2026

Race Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Race Information: 160 Laps (Stages – 50 / 100 / 160) – 400 Miles

Television: TNT

Radio: SiriusXM

Event Notes:

22nd points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 24th on-track event overall this season for the series.

First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season.

Final round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, with two drivers remaining. Front Row Motorsports will be represented by the No. 25 seed, Todd Gilliland, as he competes against Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney, the No. 3 seed, for the $1 million prize.

Five races remaining until The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Rush Truck Centers / Cummins

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 25th

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 27th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 27th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 3

Average Finish: 21.0

Recent Results:

2025 (July) – 33rd

2024 (July) – 9th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Noah Gragson is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gragson has one NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series start on the oval, starting 13th and finishing third in the 2019 event with JR Motorsports.

Rush Truck Centers / Cummins Event Notes

Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, will again join Gragson and company for the 160-lap, 400-mile race. This weekend will be Rush Truck Centers’ eighth primary sponsorship race of the season.

With a commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves Indiana, with locations in Indianapolis and Gary.

Through their longstanding business-to-business partnership, Cummins, Inc. will also join Rush Truck Centers on the No. 4 entry for the event in Indianapolis. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Learn more at cummins.com.

For the haul to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and each week during the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Grillo’s Pickles

Standings: 23rd

Recent Season Results:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 8th

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 19th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 16th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 1

Average Finish: 6.0

Recent Results:

2025 (July) – 6th

2024 (July) – 6th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Todd Gilliland is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In both of his previous starts on the oval configuration, Gilliland has earned a pair of sixth-place finishes, in 2024 and 2025.

With his eighth-place finish last Sunday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Gilliland finished ahead of Chase Elliott, earning him a spot in the final round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. Gilliland and the No. 34 will face off against fellow Ford teammate, Ryan Blaney, for the $1 million dollar prize.

Gilliland heads into this weekend with the news of his contract extension having been announced last Friday. Gilliland inked a new deal for 2027, with the option to stay beyond then. Next season will mark Gilliland’s eighth year with Front Row Motorsports, making him the longest, continuous tenured driver for the organization.

Grillo’s Pickles Event Notes

This will be Grillo’s Pickles’ third primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season.

Made with a 100-year old family recipe, Grillo’s Pickles started in the Boston Common, in 2008, selling pickles out of a Cutlass Supreme and then a Pickle Cart. Since then, Grillo’s has grown to national grocery distribution.

Partnering with Front Row Motorsports in 2024, the Massachusetts-based company has become one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, thanks to its fan-favorite green and white “Pickle Car”. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: LOSI RC Cars

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19th) – 22nd

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 30th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 28th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 24.0

Recent Results:

2025 (July) – 31st

2024 (July) – 17th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Zane Smith is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Losi Event Notes

The No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry Horizon Hobby’s Losi brand with a scheme that was unveiled at Front Row Motorsports’ 2026 Fan Day in May.

Horizon Hobby and its Losi brand has strategically built a footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike, becoming the officially licensed maker of NASCAR RC cars. In 2024, Horizon Hobby debuted six NASCAR Cup Series schemes, including the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online at www.horizonhobby.com/nascar/.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.