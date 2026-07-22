TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Indianapolis

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Indianapolis Motor Speedway / Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

July 24-26, 2026

NASCAR will venture back to the Midwest to take over the city recognized as the “Racing Capital of the World”. For Chevrolet’s drivers and teams in the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, this weekend serves as an opportunity to add onto the manufacturer’s already storied history at one of the most prestigious venues in motorsports – Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s top-two divisions will once again take on the hallowed grounds of the track’s 2.5-mile oval configuration, highlighted by Sunday’s Brickyard 400 – the Cup Series’ third crown jewel event of the season. For the Craftsman Truck Series, its regular season schedule will take them just down the road to Brownsburg, Indiana, where the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will welcome the division back to its facility for the fifth-consecutive season to kick off the sport’s annual visit to the Hoosier state.

Chevrolet at “The Brickyard”:

Chevrolet’s deep-rooted history with Indianapolis Motor Speedway spans across a variety of racing disciplines, most notably known as the only manufacturer that competes in two of the biggest events in motorsports – the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400.

The Bowtie brand’s 18 NASCAR Cup Series wins on the track’s oval configuration is a record more than double its competitors, with Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson being the manufacturer’s most recent driver to kiss the iconic bricks in the 2024 Brickyard 400 when the crown jewel event returned to the oval for the first time in the Next Gen era. In over a three-decade long history for the crown jewel event, the Chevrolet-Hendrick Motorsports partnership have earned 11 victories together – a record-setting journey that dates back to the inaugural event in 1994 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. That was only the start of Gordon’s success at the Indiana-based venue, with the Chevrolet driver going on to tally five Brickyard 400 wins throughout his career – a record that still stands today.

LARSON’S HOOSIER STATE HISTORY

Kyle Larson ranks second among the NASCAR Cup Series’ active drivers with three career crown jewel wins, one of which came in the 2024 Brickyard 400 when the event made its return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. While the series’ stint on the oval configuration has been short in the Next Gen era, Larson’s 2024 victory, along with a runner-up finish one year ago, undoubtedly puts him at the top of the leaderboard with an average finish of 1.5. Overall, throughout his eight starts on the Indiana-based oval, his win has been accompanied by three top-fives and five top-nines to boast a career average finish of 12.4 (fourth-best), as well as series-leading numbers with an average running position of 10.012 and 1,104 laps completed in the top-15.

VAN GISBERGEN CONTINUES TO CLOSE IN ON A CHASE BID

Shane van Gisbergen and the Stephen Doran-led No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team put together yet another exceptionally executed race in the NASCAR Cup Series return to North Wilkesboro Speedway. With an eighth-place starting position courtesy of the metric, the New Zealander remained a steady fixture in the top-10 throughout the entirety of the evening – collecting top-five points in each stage en route to his career-best short-track finish of fifth. The effort ended with an accumulation of 47 points – the third-highest of the field – to add a double-digit increase in his cushion to sit 54 points above the cutline with just five races remaining in the regular season. Points aside, it was statistically one of his strongest overall oval performances. He was second-best of the field with 49 laps led, which was also a career-best feat on an oval. Among the 450 laps completed, he ran 355 laps in the top-five and 442 laps in the top-10 – both of which beat his previous records in a single event.

AVERAGES IN THE SUMMER STRETCH

The summer stretch has played a pivotal role in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, and with the introduction of the new Chase format, consistency is more important than ever. Over the past six races, William Byron’s average finish of 13.2 has ranked him fifth-best of the field. Among that timeframe includes a pair of top-four finishes that came at Pocono Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway. Entering the crown jewel affair, Byron sits with an 84-point cushion over the cutline and on the horizon of a strong set of tracks for the No. 24 team. The Rudy Fugle-led team has earned victories in two of the five tracks that conclude the regular season, including one win at Iowa Speedway and three wins at Daytona International Speedway.

ALLGAIER’S CAREER SEASON CONTINUES

Team Chevy veteran driver, Justin Allgaier, continues to add onto an already career season in his quest for a second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship title. In the series’ last event at EchoPark Speedway, the Illinois native made an impressive charge from seventh to first on an overtime restart to claim his sixth victory of 2026, making it the winningest season of his career. Reaching a 240-point lead over the series’ reigning champion, Jesse Love, Allgaier was able to make an early clinch of the regular season title with three races still remaining. Indianapolis Motor Speedway sets up for the opportunity for yet another strong points day for the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team. In his past four starts on the Indiana-based oval, Allgaier has scored one win (2018) and three top-nine finishes, along with points no worse than sixth in every stage.

ECKES, ENFINGER AMONG IRP FRONTRUNNERS

Christian Eckes and the No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet team are finding consistency at just the right time, entering the final three-race stretch towards the end of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season with a streak of three top-10 finishes, including back-to-back showings in the top-five. Sitting comfortably in the fourth position of the standings, Eckes will head to a track where history indicates that his breakthrough back into victory lane could be right around the corner. His two of three career starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park have come under the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing banner – both of which saw the Team Chevy driver earn a runner-up finish. In his most recent start at the track (2024), he topped the field in a variety of statistical categories including a sweep of the stage wins, a race-high 73 laps led and an average running position of 2.1.

Despite a challenging run at North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend, Grant Enfinger and the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet team maintained their ninth-place position in the rankings heading into the Indianapolis race weekend. The Team Chevy veteran driver has one Truck Series win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which came in his first career start at the track (2022). Since then, he has amassed three top-four finishes, qualifying efforts no worse than eighth and top-seven points in all but one stage.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race weekend with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in their respective events.

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson – one win (2024)

· In 29 NASCAR Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Chevrolet has earned 18 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with six victories. Of those victories includes a streak of 12-straight, recorded between Aug. 2003 – July 2014.

· With Grant Enfinger’s win at Lime Rock Park, Chevrolet sits just two wins away from its milestone 300th all-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win.

· With seven-straight victories to start the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, Chevrolet set the record for the longest season-opening streak by a single manufacturer in the division’s history.

· In 164 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 73 victories – a winning percentage of 44.5%.

· Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

· With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 887 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which features a variety of vehicles including: Traverse RS, Silverado EV Trail Boss, Colorado Trail Boss, Tahoe Z71, Silverado HD LTZ, Silverado 1500 ZR2, Corvette Grand Sport, Corvette ZR1, NASCAR Cup Series Camaro ZL1 show car.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Friday, July 24: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26: 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Saturday, July 25:

Corey Day: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Jeb Burton & Blaine Perkins: 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Anthony Alfredo & Parker Retzlaff: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 26:

Carson Hocevar: 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Connor Zilisch: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Alex Bowman: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Chase Elliott: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 am.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Shane van Gisbergen: 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series at IMS

Brickyard 400

Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET

TNT Sports and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at IMS

Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Saturday, July 25, at 4 p.m. ET

CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

﻿NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at IRP

TSport 200 presented by Warn Industries

Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET

FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

You tested at Indy earlier this year. Is there anything you can really bring back for this weekend? What does racing at Indy mean to you?

“Tire testing there last month got me reacclimated with the track a bit but it changes every day with the different weather, so it will still be a challenge this weekend. I enjoy the oval and that’s what everyone knows the Brickyard as, the oval, not so much the road course, but no matter the course layout, I still enjoy racing there and really want a trophy from there. It is a crown jewel after all. It’s such a unique track when you drive through the tunnel, the pagoda is a huge landmark in the infield that you see in all of the photos of Indy. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the Indy 500. That’s one thing I wish I would’ve made more of an effort to go to before I got into Cup racing, and that’s the Indy 500 to see all of the pomp and circumstance and the race.”

What is the benefit of having a long practice session?

“I think that should be the standard every week, 50 minutes, at a minimum. That gives fans more time to watch, and to watch the cars pull in and out of the garage – watching from the fan zone and watching on TV. When I was watching as a fan, I know I enjoyed that. I think it’s important for the teams, too.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What’s it like racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a Crown Jewel Race for our sport. It’s a big, flat track. When you walk across the bricks, it’s special. I’m so glad that we’re racing on the oval. It’s just such a prestigious race. Everyone wants to win it, and everyone knows how hard it is to win there. We’re heading into the race weekend with some momentum, and anxious to prove ourselves after having a stretch of less-than-stellar finishes during the early part of this summer. The entire BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) team is heading into the weekend with confidence after having a strong Chevy at North Wilkesboro Speedway this past weekend.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

As you prepare for Indianapolis, what’s the biggest focus for you and the team?

“Indianapolis is one of those places that is special for every driver. When you get here, you can feel the history and everything this track means to our sport, but once we get on the track, it’s all about doing our job. We have to learn as much as we can, make our Chevrolet have the balance it will need for the race during our practice session, qualify in a good position and execute all day with no mistakes. If we can do that and put ourselves in contention at the end, I like our chances to fight for the win.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

What does Indianapolis Motor Speedway mean to you personally and professionally?

“I love this racetrack. To me, Indy will always be the pinnacle of motorsports when it comes to racetracks. It’s the place I always dreamed about racing at growing up. It’s the mecca of racing to me, so I’ve definitely had some great memories there. I’ve had some crazy things happen there as well. We’ve had speed there in our Cup car in the past and I thought our test went well. Hopefully, we can go out there and put a solid weekend together for Grizzly Nicotine Pouches.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic kissing the bricks tradition, which began when Dale Jarrett and Todd Parrott celebrated their 1996 Brickyard victory by kissing the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s start-finish line. What did it feel like kissing the bricks after winning two races there?

“The most special moments of my career will always be kissing the bricks and winning the Cup race there. That was such a cool moment—something I had kind of thought might never happen. To me, it’s one of the greatest moments of my racing career. Then to follow it up the next year by winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race was really something else.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet﻿

﻿Describe the four corners of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“All four corners are different, but from my view when working to make the car better, I gauge off of Turns 1 and 3 being a connected corner and Turns 2 and 4 being a connected corner. Out of the four corners, Turn 2 is probably the hardest because when you turn into the corner, the banking is opposite of what Turn 4 is. You go over a crest and if you turn in too late, you will miss the bottom. Turns 2 and 4 are the most important corners though. You still want Turns 1 and 3 to be good to setup for Turns 2 and 4, but if you can’t get off Turns 2 and 4 with a lot of pace, you will get ate up all day. Track position will be important, so qualifying will need to be a focus for our FICO Chevrolet team.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Indy is one of the biggest races of the year, and it’s always exciting to get back there. Qualifying and track position will be important, so hopefully we can put our Brazier Lumber Supply Chevrolet up front early and be in the mix all day.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

“Indy is one of the most historically significant racetracks in America, if not the most historically significant track, period. It’s got more than 100 years of history, and the races that have been run, with the personalities who have competed there and won there, it’s so incredibly competitive.

Every time you drive into the track and you see that Pagoda, you immediately get hit with the track’s aura, its atmosphere, and what it really means to be racing there. It’s one of those things where, no matter how the race weekend goes, it serves as a reminder to just take in the experience and appreciate the opportunity you have to be racing there at the highest level of stock car racing. It’s always an honor to race at Indy.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What would it mean to win on the oval and road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Indy is such a special place for all drivers. Growing up, I always thought I’d be here running INDYCAR, not in a stock car but to have a win at Indy is something I’ll never forget. I came up through the Road to Indy program and ended up deviating from that to get to where I am today. Winning on the road course was nothing short of special, and I’m thankful I was able to share that moment with my family. This weekend is a date we have circled. We didn’t have the race we wanted last year after some early damage and just had to nurse it home, so we are looking for a little redemption in our No. 71 NEFCO Chevrolet Camaro.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You have expressed how Indianapolis is one of your favorite tracks. Why?

“I like Indy because it is so different compared to anywhere else. Growing up in the Midwest, the Indy 500 was the holy grail. Every kid who runs quarter midgets dreams of winning the Indy 500. Indianapolis is the epicenter of IndyCar, USAC and sprint car racing. It’s super fun to go there and have a shot at the Brickyard when we come to town. It is one of my favorite tracks to drive, let alone race. It is flat, smooth, and fast. You know how hard it is to win there.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What about your thoughts going into one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races this Sunday at Indianapolis?

“I’m excited for it. I’ve always enjoyed racing at the Brickyard and being at one of our most historic tracks in the country. We had a good run there last year in the O’Reilly car and I hope we can do that again this go around with Trackhouse, Red Bull, and everybody involved. I’m kind of in need of a good run and it’d be really cool to be able to do it at the Brickyard. I feel like Indy is one of my better tracks. I ran well at Indianapolis last year and I enjoyed it, so I hope that translates to Sunday.”

What is it like coming out of Turn 4 looking down the iconic front straightway at Indianapolis as you head into Turn 1?

“I remember my first time getting there to drive on the racetrack and be able to see what it was like. It was one of the coolest things that, you know, as a race car driver, I’ve experienced, just being able to drive across the yard of bricks and to be able to experience that for the first time. I feel like every time I go back and go under the tunnel and get inside the speedway, it always gives you that exciting feeling to, you know, to be back at one of the greatest places on earth.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How do you navigate Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“It’s tough. You have to qualify well, which we did last year. It’s nearly impossible to pass there, so qualifying is a big focus. We had an issue last year that dropped us back during the race. So, we just need to get up front and stay there all day. Indy is such a cool track, so I’m looking forward to it. We have a 50-minute practice session on Friday and that will help a lot in preparation for Sunday’s race.”

A great result last weekend on a short track. What would you say is the last thing for you to master as you make your progression in NASCAR?

“I’m still weak on intermediates, I think. Those are probably my lowest ranked tracks. I’m definitely getting better at the drafting tracks. But on the intermediates, I’m weak and we are weak as a team. We really need to improve as a team on those type of tracks.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2026 STATISTICS:

Wins: 6

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 1,598

Top-Fives: 38

Top-10s: 73

Stage Wins: 15

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 887 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 770

Laps led to date: 258,332

Top-fives to date: 4,474

Top-10s to date: 9,224

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,221 Chevrolet: 887 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 851 Ford: 751 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 215

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.