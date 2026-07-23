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Next year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg event dates set for March 5-7, 2027

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the weekend schedule which also features the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series racing on the City of St. Petersburg streets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (July 23, 2026) – Green Savoree Racing Promotions officials confirmed today that next year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is slated for March 5-7, 2027. In conjunction with the 2027 weekend headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR is also announcing that the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its second appearance on the St. Petersburg, Fla. street circuit with a race set for Saturday, March 6.

“The 2026 event was our best yet. Spectator attendance was tremendous on all three days to witness history made with the NASCAR Trucks racing for the first time on a street circuit and INDYCAR kicking off its season once again,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We look forward to having both of these series back together on track for our fans to enjoy at the 23rd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend.”

Four-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou won for the second consecutive year in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1st to open the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The first ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series street race held on the temporary downtown St. Pete circuit was won by Layne Riggs on February 28th in the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150.

Tickets for the 2027 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend will go on sale in the fall. Ongoing event updates will be posted at gpstpete.com.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

The 23rd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The 2027 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg airs live on a national broadcast on FOX on March 7. NASCAR will also conduct a street race for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the second time in its history on the streets of St. Petersburg on March 6. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (July 3-5, 2026), OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9, 2026) and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham (Aug. 14-16, 2026).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Palou Drives Closer to Fourth Straight Title With Nashville Victory
Palou Drives Closer to Fourth Straight Title With Nashville Victory

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