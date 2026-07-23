NASCAR Trucks returning to St. Petersburg in March 2027

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be competing at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for a second consecutive year on March 6, 2027.

The news was made by Green Savoree Racing Productions, the circuit’s track promoter, on July 23, 2026. As part of the announcement, the Truck event will serve as one of two major events occurring during the weekend and be part of a NASCAR-NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader feature. A day after the Truck event, the 2027 IndyCar season will commence on March 7 at St. Petersburg for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The news also comes as both the NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar Series divisions are coming off their first doubleheader feature at the Streets of St. Petersburg earlier this year (February 28-March 1), with the former series campaigning at the circuit for the first time ever.

“The 2026 event was our best yet,” Kim Green, CEO of Green Savoree, said in a released statement. “Spectator attendance was tremendous on all three days to witness history made with the NASCAR Trucks racing for the first time on a street circuit and INDYCAR kicking off its season once again. We look forward to having both of these series back together on track for our fans to enjoy at the 23rd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend.”

The St. Petersburg street circuit, which debuted in 1985 for sports cars, first featured IndyCar competition in 2003, which was won by Paul Tracy. After being removed from the racing calendar in 2004, the event has been featured again since 2005. It then became IndyCar’s season opener in 2009 for the first time and has remained as the series’ season opener, except in 2010, 2021 and 2022.

A total of 16 competitors have won at an IndyCar event at the Streets of St. Petersburg at least once, with four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Hélio Castroneves notching the most at three (2006-07 & 2012). This past March, Alex Palou joined Sébastien Bourdais, Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Josef Newgarden and Will Power as multi-race winning competitors at St. Petersburg with his second consecutive victory a year after winning his first in 2025.

Palou, the reigning four-time IndyCar champion and the 2025 Indianapolis 500 champion, is currently leading this year’s standings by 83 points. He has notched five victories through 12-scheduled starts, including this past Monday’s event at Nashville Superspeedway.

On February 28, 2026, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division etched a new chapter in its 32nd season of competition by competing on a street course circuit for the first time ever at St. Petersburg. A total of 36 competitors competed in the Truck Series’ inaugural event at St. Petersburg, with open-wheel/sportscar stars, including Colin Braun, Dario Franchitti and James Hinchcliffe, also joining the competition as competitors.

When the Truck Series’ first checkered flag at St. Petersburg flew, Layne Riggs etched his name as the first-ever winner of the event after he led a race-high 41 of 80-scheduled laps while also fending off Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes through a fuel-mileage battle. Since then, Riggs added three additional victories to his resume this season (Charlotte Motor Speedway & Nashville Superspeedway in May, and San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in June). He is currently leading the 2026 Truck standings by 59 points with 10 events remaining on the schedule.

As ticket sales for the 2027 Streets of St. Petersburg events commence this upcoming fall, the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NTT IndyCar Series’ schedules for next season remain to be determined. St. Petersburg’s 2027 weekend details for the Truck-IndyCar doubleheader also remain to be determined, with specific details and the activities scheduled to commence on March 5.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series resumes this Friday, July 24, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR Series season resumes on August 9 at Portland International Raceway for the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.