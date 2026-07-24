CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Kyle Larson Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

JULY 24, 2026

The 2024 Brickyard 400 winner, Kyle Larson, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Media Availability Quotes:

What was it like winning the Brickyard 400 two years ago, given that was the year you ran the double with the Coca-Cola 600 and Indianapolis 500? Did it feel like a redemption for what happened in May that you won in July?

“Yeah, I remember it feeling — I don’t know if redemption is the right word, but it was just extra satisfying to have won given how the month of May went. Just the way the race played out, it just felt like there was another power that wanted me to win. Just the way that the strategy worked out, people running out of fuel and inheriting the front row, it was just stuff that you can’t really script, or if you do, it’s going to sound fake. Yeah, it just seemed meant to be.”

The Hollywood Reporter had a story about how Paramount is going ahead with the Days of Thunder 2. I know Hendrick Motorsports was very much involved in the production of the first film. Do you know if Rick (Hendrick) has had any conversations about Days of Thunder and being involved? Just speaking in terms of Days of Thunder, in general, how excited are you to finally see a sequel?

“Yeah, I have no clue on what conversations have been had about anything, but if there is a sequel, that’s really exciting. I think all of us in here can say that Days of Thunder is one of the best, if not the greatest, racing movie out there, so to have another one will be pretty awesome. Hopefully they can make a great story out of it and captivate how our sport is today compared to how it was back then.”

What are your thoughts on Alex Bowman announcing his retirement?

“Yeah, he’s been an amazing teammate, probably the best teammate you could ask for. I’ve really enjoyed my time with him. He’s made us all better. I really enjoyed having him around the debriefs and all that because he brings a dry sense of humor that we all enjoy. He can drive the heck out of racecars, so he brings a lot to the race team.

I’m happy that he’s able to do it on his own terms. I think he’s had his injuries and stuff throughout his career that easily he could have just quit probably on the spot, but to now get to have a runway out is good. I’m happy for him. He’s got a lot going on in his life with building a family, a home and all the things. So, yeah, it’s good for him.”

What are some of the biggest challenges here at Indy?

“I feel like Indy is a difficult place to pass, so with that, your team is just even more important than I feel like it would be at any other track. You know, everybody has to be on the top of their game to have a shot to win. You have to have a fast car, which is all the things you need every weekend, but you have to have a fast car, good starts and restarts, pit stops, strategy. All of it has to come together here to have a good shot at winning.

So, yeah, with that, it’s not the most fun track to drive on, but to me, it’s a really fun race because it does take everybody. I always enjoy this one. It’s a crown jewel, as well, so it just means a lot. When you win here, it just means more for the whole team, I think.”

I know the last three weeks haven’t been good results-wise, but you look before that, you had four straight top-fives. What do you feel like the state of the No. 5 team is right now and the resilience of this group with Cliff Daniels in the middle?

“Yeah, I wish we could have kept that streak going. I messed up at Chicago. At Atlanta, we got caught up in a wreck off of turn four, and then went to the back and wrecked myself on the way back through. And then last week (at North Wilkesboro) was just kind of, not bad luck, but just a messy situation on pit road that got us behind and you had to fight from wherever we were. I feel like we had, again, fifth- to seventh-place speed, but just didn’t get to really show it. So, yeah, I mean, I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now. I think we’re a fourth- to seventh-place car and just need to do our best to finish there. And if you continue to run in that window, you’ll hopefully have the opportunity for wins to pop up. But yeah, we’re always working hard to get better. We’re working harder than ever to get better, so hopefully it’ll come together.”

With Alex’s departure, obviously, there will be an opening for the No. 48 car. What are some of the mental demands that come with driving for Hendrick Motorsports because, obviously, the standard is so high. What are some of the things that maybe you didn’t know before you got into Hendrick Motorsports that you’ve learned since your time?

“I don’t know. I don’t ever feel like there’s pressure or expectation, really. I mean, it’s just kind of—like when I came in in 2021, they were fresh off of the championship. So, I don’t know, that just gave me confidence that our cars were going to be fast. I didn’t really feel any pressure from it or feel like I needed to go out there and have the season that we had.

I just enjoy being at a place where there are hundreds of people that are the best in the sport. And like even right now, you know, we’re not where we want to be, but that’s been fun because you get to see everybody’s hard work and dedication really shine. So, I think for whoever comes in, it’s going to be just an added boost of confidence, I would imagine, because you do know you have the resources that you need to go compete for wins and championships.

So, yeah, in my opinion, I’ve only gotten to race at two NASCAR teams, but it’s hard to beat Hendrick Motorsports in the level that they perform at.”

With your team being as close as you have been to getting back to victory lane, if you do get a win here pretty soon, do you feel like you’ll reel off some more?

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve been inching closer and closer all year. I mean, a lot of times, I just feel like our sport is so close that you can feel so far from winning and so far from being good, when in reality, I think you’re much closer than you feel like. So, yeah, you never know. I mean, maybe your car gets a little bit better, you get a win and you go on a string. But, yeah, right now, like I said, we’re kind of like that fourth- to seventh-place on speed, so we still have room to improve, but hopefully we’re not too far away from that.”

Did you see Scott Dixon’s comments about the length of Cup Races, and if so, what were your thoughts about that?

“Well, I’ll start off by saying yes, I agree that a lot of our Cup races are too long. I just think the way that the world has kind of gone and how people consume sports, I definitely think our races are too long. I think three hours is too long. But as far as a nap, I don’t know, it doesn’t really bother me. But I agree with what he was saying.”

Iowa (Speedway) is up next and Hendrick Motorsports is looking for back-to-back wins there. With the strength of the team there, what’s your comfort level going there?

“Yeah, I haven’t really put too much thought into Iowa yet. We were extremely strong there the first year we went, and I messed up and crashed. I couldn’t even tell you how we ran there last year. I don’t have any idea how we did. But yeah, it’s a fun track. There’s a lot of dirt racing fans there, so I’ve enjoyed the event. Hopefully we can hit our car balance and have a good weekend.”

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