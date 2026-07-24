Layne Riggs wins third consecutive Truck pole of 2026 at Lucas Oil IRP

Layne Riggs nabbed his third consecutive NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole position of the 2026 season for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on Friday, July 24.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-truck, two-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots cycled around Lucas Oil IRP twice to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Riggs, who was the second-fastest in practice on Friday and was the next-to-last competitor to qualify, utilized his two-lap session to post his fastest lap at 108.292 mph in 22.805 seconds. The lap was enough for Riggs and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 team to snatch and retain the top-starting spot for Friday night’s event at Lucas Oil IRP in Brownsburg, Indiana.

With the result, Riggs became the first competitor to notch three consecutive Truck Series poles since John Hunter Nemechek made the previous achievement in 2022. The Bahama, North Carolina, native also accumulated his seventh career pole for his 70th start and his third on a short track venue. Riggs, who won last year’s Truck event at Lucas Oil IRP and finished in the runner-up spot during last Saturday’s Truck event at North Wilkesboro Speedway, is currently leading the regular-season standings by 59 points as he strives to both defend his victory at IRP and further cement his lead in the standings prior to the Chase’s start in mid-September.

Riggs will share the front row with teammate Chandler Smith, the latter of whom is coming off last Saturday’s victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Smith, who is ranked in third place in the standings, posted his fastest lap at 108.055 mph in 22.855 seconds.

Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes and Stewart Friesen qualified in the top five, respectively. Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Andres Perez De Lara completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 38 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Justin Carroll and Jonathan Shafer were the two competitors who did not qualify for the main event.

Lucas Oil IRP – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Layne Riggs, 108.292 mph, 22.805 seconds Chandler Smith, 108.055 mph, 22.855 seconds Nick Sanchez, 108.055 mph, 22.855 seconds Christian Eckes, 107.885 mph, 22.891 seconds Stewart Friesen, 107.519 mph, 22.969 seconds Kaden Honeycutt, 107.374 mph, 23.000 seconds Connor Mosack, 107.360 mph, 23.003 seconds Grant Enfinger, 107.248 mph, 23.027 seconds Ty Majeski, 107.122 mph, 23.054 seconds Andres Perez De Lara, 107.081 mph, 23.063 seconds Michael Christopher Jr., 107.062 mph, 23.067 seconds Brenden Queen, 106.914 mph, 23.099 seconds Tyler Ankrum. 106.909 mph, 23.100 seconds Parker Eatmon, 106.858 mph, 23.111 seconds Jake Garcia, 106.697 mph, 23.146 seconds Giovanni Ruggiero, 106.526 mph, 23.183 seconds Tanner Gray, 106.490 mph, 23.191 seconds Daniel Hemric, 106.398 mph, 23.211 seconds Gavan Boschele, 106.343 mph, 23.223 seconds Landen Lewis, 106.343 mph, 23.223 seconds Dawson Sutton, 106.288 mph, 23.235 seconds Ben Rhodes, 106.242 mph, 23.245 seconds Harrison Burton, 106.165 mph, 23.262 seconds Justin Haley, 105.964 mph, 23.306 seconds Cole Butcher, 105.919 mph, 23.316 seconds Timmy Hill, 105.823 mph, 23.337 seconds Kris Wright, 105.787 mph, 23.345 seconds Mini Tyrrell, 105.543 mph, 23.399 seconds Conor Daly, 104.804 mph, 23.564 seconds Corey LaJoie, 104.578 mph, 23.615 seconds Jackson Macenko, 104.392 mph, 23.657 seconds Toni Breidinger, 104.141 mph, 23.714 seconds Cassten Everidge, 103.843 mph, 23.782 seconds Monty Tipton, 103.136 mph, 23.945 seconds Frankie Muniz, 103.050 mph, 23.965 seconds Spencer Boyd, 102.900 mph, 24.000 seconds

The 2026 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is scheduled to occur on Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.